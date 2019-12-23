Cleaning robot market is is expected to grow from US$ US$ 2105.0 Mn in 2017 to US$ 8441.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 19.2% between 2017 and 2025.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the Cleaning robot market in coming year is is the integration of AI technology in the robots for communication with the user and further automation of the activities performed by the robots. With increasing urbanization and busier life of the people in urban areas, there remains very less time for the cleaning activities. With the increasing theft cases, depending on any labor for the cleaning purpose in the absence of the owner of the home might be a bit risky. Therefore, many of the people are shifting towards robots for the cleaning activities of their homes in their presence as well as absence and to ensure a proper cleaning of every corner of the house.

The residential application is expected to witness a rapid growth and drive the growth of cleaning robots market. The key players profiled in the report are Alfred Kärcher GmbH and Co. KG, Dyson Limited, Ecovacs Robotics, Intellibot Robotics, iRobot Corporation, LG Electronics Co. Ltd., Neato Robotics, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Cleaning robot market by type is segmented into floor cleaning, lawn cleaning, pool cleaning, window cleaning and others. Different types of cleaning robots are used for different activities and accordingly have their use in one or more applications.



Floor cleaning robots are expected to continue its dominance. Currently, almost 92% of the cleaning robots are for floor cleaning. This type of robots are used in residential, commercial, as well as industrial applications, as it saves the time and doesn’t need any human observation all the time. Earlier floor cleaning robots used to come with vacuum cleaning application, but with the advancements in technology, the floor cleaning robots are manufactured to perform vacuum cleaning, mopping, disinfection, UV cleaning, and others.

The global cleaning robots market has been segmented on the basis of type into floor cleaning robots, lawn cleaning robots, pool cleaning robots, window cleaning robots, and others. On the basis of end-user, the cleaning robots market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial. Geographically, the global cleaning robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report segments the global Cleaning Robots market as follows:



Global Cleaning Robots Market - By Type

Floor Cleaning

Lawn Cleaning

Pool Cleaning

Window Cleaning

Others



Global Cleaning Robots Market - By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Cleaning Robots Market - By Geography



North America



Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)



Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South America (SAM)



