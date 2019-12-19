The "Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Report" gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market.

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders MarketReport 2019 provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

This report studies the global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market analyses and researches the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders development status and forecast in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in the global market.

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders can produce metallic products through three - dimensional and printing technology. Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry.3D printing of metals works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.



Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders is a form of additive manufacturing technology, which is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry. As to the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders downstream application, healthcare and dental industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 29.29% of the consumption in 2015. Healthcare and dental industry as one of the most important end-markets for metal based additive manufacturing in general consists of different market segments, which offer opportunities for different metal based additive manufacturing systems and products. Besides, a growing number of leading manufacturers of airframes are using additive materials to produce complex aircraft and spacecraft metal parts. GE Aviation is already the world's largest user of 3D printing technologies in metals.



, The demand for metal products made by 3D printing is expanding in industrial market. And the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders′s market is currently by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM etc.



, At present, the manufactures of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders are concentrated in Europe, USA and China. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 80.43% in 2015. The follow area is USA. The global production of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders increases from 171 Unit in 2011 to 1135 Unit in 2016. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders are EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM, 3D Systems and Arcam AB. And the production of EOS GmbH occupied about 39.34% in 2015.



, Despite the growth of 3D of metals, we don’t expect to see this growth create market pressure for consumer 3D metal printers. At least, it is not in the short term.



,The Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market was valued at 800 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 5650 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Major Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders marketcompetition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufactures: -

EOS GmbH

Concept Laser GmbH

SLM

3D Systems

Arcam AB

ReaLizer

Renishaw

Exone

Wuhan Binhu

Bright Laser Technologies

Huake 3D

Syndaya

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Other

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Healthcare and Dental Industry

Academic Institutions

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

