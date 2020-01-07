The Tackifiers Market 2020 Report aims to provide all the participants and the vendors will all the details about growth factors, shortcomings, threats, and the profitable opportunities that the market will present in the near future. The report also features the revenue share, industry size, production volume, and consumption in order to gain insights about the politics to contest for gaining control of a large portion of the market share.

Tackifiers are low-molecular weight compounds (oligomers) that are added to adhesive formulations to improve tack and peel adhesion. Their glass transition temperature (Tg) is typically higher than that of the base polymer but their molecular weight is much lower. The tackifiers dissolve in the polymer matrix and break up their structure and thereby enhance the mobility and tack of the base polymer. They also provide functionality that promotes specific adhesion, bridging and reduces molecular cohesion, which in turn, lowers the melt viscosity and softening point of the polymer system.

The research covers the current market size of the Tackifiers market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline ofKey players/manufacturers:

Scope Of The Report :

Tackifiers are a unique class of materials that are commonly used in certain adhesive formulations. They normally have low molecular weights and are resinous, but they have glass transition temperatures and softening temperatures that are often significantly above room temperature. It is this combination of the properties that make these materials useful for imparting “tack” and desirable viscoelastic properties in the formulation of pressure sensitive adhesives. Tackifiers are a principal component used to vary and refine both performance and processing properties of the adhesive.Global sales of tackifiers are 1119.2 K MT in 2017, increased from 884.7 K MT in 2013. The largest consumption region is Asia-Pacific, consumed 518.3 K MT in 2017. The second consumer is North America, owned 28.87% consumption share in 2017.The worldwide market for Tackifiers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 4760 million US$ in 2024, from 3230 million US$ in 2020.This report focuses on the Tackifiers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.S

Report further studies the Tackifiers market development status and future trend across the world.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Hydrocarbon Resins

Rosin Esters

Terpene Resins

Major Applications are as follows:

Hot Melt Adhesive

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Paint and Coating

Rubber

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Tackifiers in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Tackifiers Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Market Opportunities

1.4.2 Market Risk

1.4.3 Market Driving Force

2.Manufacturers Profiles

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Tackifiers Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

3.Global Tackifiers Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2019-2020)

3.1 Global Tackifiers Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)

3.2 Global Tackifiers Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Tackifiers Manufacturer Market Share in 2020

3.3.2 Top 6 Tackifiers Manufacturer Market Share in 2020

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Tackifiers Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Tackifiers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Tackifiers Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

4.1.2 Global Tackifiers Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

4.2 North America Tackifiers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.3 Europe Tackifiers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Tackifiers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.6 South America Tackifiers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Tackifiers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

5 Tackifiers Market Forecast (2020-2024)

5.1 Global Tackifiers Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2024)

5.2 Tackifiers Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)

5.3 Tackifiers Market Forecast by Type (2020-2024)

5.3.1 Global Tackifiers Sales Forecast by Type (2020-2024)

5.3.2 Global Tackifiers Market Share Forecast by Type (2020-2024)

5.4 Tackifiers Market Forecast by Application (2020-2024)

5.4.1 Global Tackifiers Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2024)

5.4.2 Global Tackifiers Market Share Forecast by Application (2020-2024)

6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

6.1 Sales Channel

6.1.1 Direct Marketing

6.1.2 Indirect Marketing

6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7.Research Findings and Conclusion

8.Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Data Source

Continued…..

