The Automotive Electric Side View Mirror market was valued at USD 4.64 Billion and CAGR of 8.63% during the period 2020-2023.

The automotive industry is undergoing a radical change in the form of electrification of vehicle components. Vehicle manufacturers are replacing mechanical parts with electronic components to increase the vehicle's power and fuel efficiency. Similarly, conventional side-view mirrors increase the air drag of the vehicle and negatively affect its fuel efficiency. Replacing these with camera-based side mirrors decreases the vehicle's overall air drag and allows the vehicle to consume less fuel. The rise in the number of electronic parts used in the automotive industry will eventually reduce the production cost due to the economies of scale. This will, in turn, reduce the prices of electronic sensors, actuators, and mechanisms used in electric side view mirrors and drive adoption during the forecast period. Our Research analysts have predicted that the automotive electric side view mirror market will register a CAGR of over 9% by 2023.

Increasing safety concerns in automotive ecosystem

Most safety measures are focused on drivers as human errors are the primary cause of accidents.

Vehicle safety in terms of side-view visibility is evolving as an important focus for customers and vehicle manufacturers.

As a result, the dimming mirror emerged in the automotive market.

Although the cost of these systems is high, with increasing demand, costs are expected to decrease during the forecast period.

Circuitry issues with electric side view mirrors leading to high replacement and repair costs

Replacement costs associated with automotive technologies have increased with advances in automotive technologies.

The maintenance cost of electric side view mirrors is considerably higher than that of conventional side-view mirrors.

Despite the benefits of automotive electric side view mirrors, vehicle owners and drivers may prefer to use conventional mirrors owing to reliability concerns.

Automotive electric side view mirrors may fail due to functional and operational issues.

These issues are a major challenge for the growth of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the automotive electric side view mirror market during the 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscapeand offering information on the products offered by companies.

Porter's five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Automotive Electric Side View Mirror market size.

The report splits the global Automotive Electric Side View Mirror market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.

The Automotive Electric Side View Mirror market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Automotive Electric Side View Mirror market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios of following key players.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Automotive Electric Side View Mirror market space are-

Ficosa Internacional SA , Magna International Inc. , Mitsuba Corp. , Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, Murakami Corporation

The CAGR of each segment in the Automotive Electric Side View Mirror market along with the global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Automotive Electric Side View Mirror market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributers and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.

2020 Influencing Factors of Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market:

Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market Environment:- Government Policies for each products, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, 2020 Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market Size:- Global Size, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Global Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Growth, and Growth Rate.

Research objectives of the Automotive Electric Side View Mirror market report:

To provide actionable intelligence alongside the market size of various segments.

To detail major factors influencing the 2020 market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).

To determine the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.

To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and the contribution of upcoming market segments.

To track the competitive landscape of the market.

