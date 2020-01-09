The Report on Global Wireless Sensors Market 2020 provides an insightful data analysis on the industry which includes top performing players, Forecast, Forthcoming Trends, and factors hampering the growth in Wireless Sensors Industry.

Market Overview

The wireless sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period 2019 - 2024. The increase in the adoption of wireless technology will drive the wireless sensor market in the forecast period.

- Wireless sensors are used in factory settings for data monitoring of production flow. They are also used in building automation, defense, and other industries like materials handling and food and beverage. Quest for new energy sources, renewable energy development, government regulations, and rapid technological advancements are the key drivers propelling market growth.

- Wireless sensors are also a vital component in smart grids for remote monitoring of transformers and power lines where they are put into service to monitor line temperature and weather conditions.

- The government regulation for the increased use of the sensor for safety has driven the market. For Instance, the areas with difficult environmental conditions such as extreme temperature, high pressure etc, with the help of the wireless sensors, it can be constantly controlled and monitor the facility from a safe distance. They can also acquire the data from the locations which is difficult to access.

- The major challenge for the wireless market would be the constraints in the bandwidth, since its a wireless technology, also the compatibility of the sensor with the previously installed variety of devices.

Scope of the Report

Wireless sensors are measurement tools for monitoring and recording physical conditions of the environment, they are equipped with transmitters which convert signals from process control instruments into a radio transmission.

Key Market Trends

Application is Aerospace and Defence to Drive the Market Growth

- With the increase in defense expenditure, wireless sensors are an emerging technology area with many applications within the defense industry. Integrated vehicle health monitoring (IVHM) of aerospace vehicles is needed to ensure the safety of the crew and the vehicle, yet often high costs, weight, size, and other constraints prevent the incorporation of instrumentation onto spacecraft.

- The rigid core does not necessarily require wireless sensors; however, the flexible shell does, since wires do not always survive the folding process. Different kinds of sensors are used for different purposes.

- For instance, pressure sensors are used to check for the pressure in the cabin and entire aircraft. Temperature sensors are used to monitor the temperature of the engine and other motor parts. Impact detection, leak detection, condensation on the inside surface of the bladder, humidity, pressure, and strain, could be measured with wireless sensors. The shape of the structure during folding and after deployment also needs monitoring.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

- The growth of North America’s wireless sensors market is currently being driven by the application in the end-user segment and environmental impact on sensors. Manufacturers focus on investing in RandD activities to improve the accuracy and reliability of these wireless sensors.

- Wireless sensors are used in factory settings for data monitoring, the flow of production, and other similar functions as well as in building automation, defense, and other industries like material handling and food and beverage.

- The increasing quest for new energy sources, renewable energy development, government regulations, and rapid technological advancements are the key drivers that are making the wireless sensors market to grow lucratively. They are also a vital component in smart grids for remote monitoring of transformers and power lines where they are put into service to monitor line temperature and weather conditions.

- Further, industry participants emphasize product differentiation in order to avoid price competition. North America is currently the largest market in the global wireless sensors market. It accounted for around 35% market share of the global wireless sensors market and is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The major players include General electric, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric Co, and Rockwell Automation Inc, among others. The market is fragmented due to the high competition between top players in the industry. Hence, the market concentration will be low.

- February 2018 - Honeywell enhanced its industry-leading product line of handheld photoionization (PID) monitors by adding wireless connectivity and a mobile APP to simplify the data collection process and reports creation. The enhancements to the Honeywell RAE PID monitors allow remediation engineers and hygienists to use their smartphones to pull more information from environmental and site factors in the field and do so faster, reducing time spent at sites.

