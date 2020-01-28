Makers of custom sport jerseys, Zurdox, set to strengthen their market with more amazing uniforms for women fastpitch teams

Zurdox has again reiterated their goal of offering more than just uniforms to sports lovers as the company is set to expand and increase their strength in the provision of after women custom fastpitch uniforms. The sports apparel company has been able to make a name for itself in a relatively short while, standing tall as a force to reckon with when it comes to making cool, quality, and comfortable sports uniforms for all categories of sports.

Fastpitch softball has grown over the years to become one of the most popular games not only in the United States but across the globe. The increasing acceptance of fastpitch transcends gender or age, with reports showing that more women have become interested in the sports as it records increasing followership from the feminine folks. One of the easiest ways for lovers of fastpitch softball to express themselves and show their loyalty to the sports and their team is to adorn their uniforms. Fans, irrespective of their gender cherish having personalized jerseys. Unfortunately, the needs of female fans have not been particularly met in the area of fastpitch softball uniforms. This is where Zurdox is looking to change the narrative with a wide range of quality yet affordable custom fastpitch softball team uniforms for women.

The plan to go really strong after women custom fastpitch uniforms was announced by Pedro Pablo Treto, the CEO of Zurdox, stating that the company will be developing exceptionally cool designs for girls and women in the country. The move will also help to address the needs of the growing market, while filling the existing void, with female fans not having a lot of options with the really big companies. This is also in line with the goal of the company to disrupt the sports apparel market by helping fans to break free from the hands of the big guys that have not been able to meet their needs.

Zurdox offers a great variety of very cool custom designs that will ensure that clients look good, feel good and play great. The company’s amazing combination of functionality, comfort, style, and style that have been a signature in every piece from Zurdox has further stood it out from the pack.

The company’s seemingly rapid growth is, therefore, coming as no surprise for lovers of sports in the United States, as fans and other stakeholders in the sports industry continue to appreciate the value that Zurdox brings to the table.

About Zurdox

Zurdox is a sports apparel company that is poised with bringing sports fans closer to their favorite players and game. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company offers sublimated custom Baseball, Softball, Fastpitch jerseys and baseball, softball, fastpitch team uniforms for men, women, and youth lightweight fabric jerseys.

