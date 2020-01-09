Aluminum Alloy Wheel market research report provides an in-depth analysis on the future growth prospects and market trends adopted by the competitors.

Global “Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market” report is complete source of multiple strategies and deep analysis of Aluminum Alloy Wheel Industry. It provides vital analysis on market overview, landscape, size, share and segmentation based on product type, applications, manufacturers. Aluminum Alloy Wheel report also analyse drivers and challenges including growth forecast, and industry trends.

The analysts forecast the global aluminum alloy wheel market to exhibit a CAGR of 2.19% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aluminum alloy wheel for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the aluminum alloy wheel sales volume and revenue.

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Segmentation Analysis:

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global aluminum alloy wheel market are:

Accuride Corporation

Alcoa Corporation

BORBET GmbH

Chongqing Jieli Wheel Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

CITIC Dicastal Co., Ltd.

ENKEI Corporation

Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Stock Ltd. Co.

Jiangsu United Aluminum Co., Ltd.

Lianyungang Qichuang Aluminum Products Co., Ltd.

Liufeng Machinery Industry Co., Ltd.

Maxion Wheels Inc.

Meshindo Alloy Wheel Corp.

Ronal Group

Superior Industries International, Inc.

Based on application, the aluminum alloy wheel market is segmented into:

- Passenger Car

- Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, the global Aluminum Alloy Wheel market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional and country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Objective of the study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of global Aluminum Alloy Wheel market.

To classify and forecast global Aluminum Alloy Wheel market based on region, product, and application.

To identify drivers and challenges for global Aluminum Alloy Wheel market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in global Aluminum Alloy Wheel market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global Aluminum Alloy Wheel market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global Aluminum Alloy Wheel market.

The Aluminum Alloy Wheel market report is valuable in providing responses to some critical demands that are important for the business stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in planning investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of Aluminum Alloy Wheel

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to Aluminum Alloy Wheel

Detailed TOC of Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Outlook 2019-2024

1 Summary

2 List of Abbreviations

3 Scope of the Report

4 Market Research Methodology

5 Introduction

5.1 Overview

5.2 Value Chain

6 Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market by Product 2014-2024

8 Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market by Application 2014-2024

9 Drivers and Challenges

9.1 Market Growth Drivers

9.2 Market Challenges

9.3 Market Trends

10 Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market in North America

10.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.2 Market Segmentation by Application

10.3 Market Segmentation by Country

11 Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market in Europe

11.1 Market Size and Forecast

11.2 Market Segmentation by Application

11.3 Market Segmentation by Country

12 Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market in Asia-Pacific

12.1 Market Size and Forecast

12.2 Market Segmentation by Application

12.3 Market Segmentation by Country

13 Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market in MEA

13.1 Market Size and Forecast

13.2 Market Segmentation by Application

13.3 Market Segmentation by Country

14 Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market in South America

14.1 Market Size and Forecast

14.2 Market Segmentation by Application

14.3 Market Segmentation by Country

15 Key Vendor Analysis

