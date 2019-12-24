Global Pullulan Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape. AN in-depth statement on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise knowledge, region-wise knowledge, and country-wise knowledge are offered within the full study. with growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, analysis & media, international Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. This report focuses on Professional Global Pullulan Market 2020-2024 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.

Pullulan is produced by fermentation from aureobasidium pullulans. Similarly dextran, xanthan gum, it is an extracellular water-soluble viscous polysaccharide. It is a special kind of microbial polysaccharides discovered by the R. Bauer in 1938. The polysaccharide is made of α-1, 4-glycoside bond connected maltotriose repeating units and was formed linear polysaccharide by α-1, 6-glycosidic bond polymerization. Molecular weight is from 20,000 to 2,000,000, polymerization degree is from 100 to 5,000. (General merchandise molecular weight is around 200,000. About 480 maltotriose made composition).

Hayashibara,KOPL,Meihua Group,Freda,Kangnaxin,Hierand Biotech,Henbo Bio-technology,Jinmei Biotechnology,.

Pullulan is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Other

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The pullulan industry is a high monopoly industry. Pullulan is commercialized by Hayashibara in 1976. Due to patent protection and technical monopoly, there are no other industrialized manufacturers in the world until 2000. With the pullulan patent expiration of Hayashibara, China manufacturers started to produce pullulan. The Global main players are Hayashibara, Meihua Group, KOPL, Freda and Kangnaxin. Pullulan is widely used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other fields.Japan is the biggest consumption region with the consumption of 667 MT in 2015. China is the second biggest consumption market with share of 20.65% in 2015. The USA consumption volume market share is 20.16% in 2015. The Global potential demand of pullulan is far larger than of Global production.Pharmaceuticals industry accounted for the largest market with about 40.74% of the Global consumption for pullulan in 2015. With over 36.24% share of in the pullulan market, food was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.47%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.The demand of pullulan is large, especially the large market demands for pharmaceutical grade products. At present, the product quality of China has a certain gap compared with Hayashibara. Companies should cast more attention to technology development. Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology and equipment, the performance distance of pullulan will be shortened, compared with the imported ones.The worldwide market for Pullulan is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.This report focuses on the Pullulan in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

