Fitness Equipment Market: Advances in Consumer Health and Proliferation of Maladies to Direct Growth

Growing consciousness about wellbeing and fitness and proliferating instances of obesity and cardiovascular and other chronic ailments continue to be significant threats. To offset such lingering challenges, consumers are fast embarking on fitness sprees in terms of gym membership as well as personal fitness equipment used in residential settings. Factors as such are propelling significant reliance on fitness equipment allowing the global fitness equipment market to remain remunerative in the forthcoming years. These market highlights have been extracted from Adroit Market Research’s recent report compilation titled, ‘Global Fitness Equipment Market by Product, End-User, and Region, Forecast 2018-25 compiled in its burgeoning online data archive.’

Market forerunners in fitness equipment market are leveraging novel technology enabled offerings to cater to digitized fitness equipment needs amongst consumers. The fitness and wellness service providers are rapidly offering high grade offerings to create diverse varieties of fitness equipment, syncing with consumer preferences. A recently conducted exhibition at Germany's FIBCO showcased highly digitized fitness equipment, resonating with popular consumer demands. The equipment exhibited at the platform are likely to suit the changing dynamics of fitness institutions and gyms in a varied way. Top notch companies such as Johnson Health, Sports Art, Technogym and the like have prepared to offer high end fitness equipment in the exhibition. Connected technology is likely to play a crucial role in digitization of fitness equipment.

This well-articulated research compilation on fitness equipment market is envisioned to equip readers with decisive comprehension on market development, trends as well as competitive landscape analysis and regional overview to aid readers' understanding. Aspirant market players may gain elaborate details on entry point barriers as well as opportunities to implement accurate plans for sustainable revenue generation. In terms of dynamic segmentation fitness equipment market is bifurcated into product type and end-user application. By type, global fitness equipment market is classified into strength training equipment, cardiovascular training equipment, elliptical cross tanner, rowing machines, treadmills, stationary bikes amongst others.

Based on end-use, the market is further diversified into health clubs/gyms, hotels, corporates, hospitals and medical centers, and public institutions amongst others. A thorough run down on regional diversification is also included in the report on the basis of which fitness equipment market is stratified into Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America. In terms of competition spectrum, fitness equipment market competition spectrum is rather fragmented with several front line players investing in organic and inorganic growth strategies, besides several aspiring players planning decisive market penetration. Some of the front line players in fitness equipment market include, Cisco Systems, IBM, Oracle, Huawei, ATandT, China Mobile, NTT Communications, Verizon Communications, and Vodafone amongst a trail of others.

Fitness equipment is a device or an apparatus which used for physical activity to improve the strength or health conditioning effects by providing either adjustable or fixed amount of resistance, or to improve the experience of an exercise routine. Fitness equipment can also include wearable items such as gloves, proper footgear, and hydration packs.

Rapidly change in the consumer lifestyle because of unhealthy food consumption and busy working schedules and drives the fitness equipment market development. Evolution in the living habits globally to the rise in the rate of obesity and chronic diseases, further increasing the need for fitness and exercise among youngsters.

Fitness equipment is the subcategory of the bigger sporting goods sector. It is devices or apparatus used through physical activity to improve the conditioning effects or strength of the exercise by offering adjustable or fixed amounts of resistance, or improve the outcome or experience of exercise routine.

Fitness equipment comprises of the items like elliptical trainers, weight machines, free weights and treadmills. Fitness equipment is basically made of carbon steel, aluminum or the other metal alloy. These metals are chosen as they both are durable and light. As manufacturing of the exercise bike, for instance, starts with the production of the bike frame from the carbon steel

Key segments of the global fitness equipment market

Product Overview, 2014 2025 (Revenue USD Million)

Strength Training Equipment

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Elliptical cross tanner

Rowing machines

Treadmills

Stationary bikes

Other Training Equipment

End-user Overview, 2014 2025 (Revenue USD Million)

Health Clubs/Gyms

Home Consumers

Others end user

Hotels

Corporates

Hospitals and Medical Centers

Public Institutions

Region Overview, 2014 2025 (Revenue USD Million)

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East



Brazil



Argentina



South Africa



Egypt

