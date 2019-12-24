NEWS »»»
2019 Research Report on Global Robotic Process Automation Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Robotic Process Automation industry. The report monitors the key trends and market drivers in the current scenario and offers on-the-ground insights.
Global “Robotic Process Automation Market” report 2019 includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. Robotic Process Automation market report provides the depth analysis of the current technologies, market trends, and developments that will be beneficial for the companies, which are competing in the market. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Robotic Process Automation market can use for expanding their business.
The study reveals that the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market is expected to cross $7,000 million by 2024, at a CAGR of nearly 27% during the forecast period. Due to significant growth in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive learning, the adoption of business automation technologies by enterprises has also increased. This has led to a rapid increase in demand for the virtual workforce to eliminate repetitive human efforts, on the back of which, the global robotic process the automation market is gaining traction.
Market Segmentation: Global Robotic Process Automation Market
By Process
• Automated Solution
• Decision Support and Management
• Interaction Solution
By Operation
• Rule based
• Knowledge based
By Service
• Professional
• Training and Support
By User Size
• Large Enterprize
• SMEs
By Industry
• BFSI
• Telecom and IT
• Retail and Consumer Goods
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
• Others
The study objectives are:
Some Points Covered from Robotic Process Automation Market TOC:
1 Research Frame work
2 Research methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Robotic Process Automation Industry Insights
5 Global Robotic Process Automation Market Overview
Continued…
