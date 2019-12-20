The global ketogenic diet market is accounted to US$ 9,696.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 15,640.6 Mn by 2027.

The "Global Ketogenic Diet Market to 2027 - Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type (Supplements, Beverages, Snacks, Dairy, and Others); Distribution Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Others)" The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of ketogenic diet market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant ketogenic diet players in the market and their key developments.

Get Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006281/

The global ketogenic diet market is accounted to US$ 9,696.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 15,640.6 Mn by 2027. North America accounted for the largest share in the Global ketogenic diet market. Consumers in the US and Canada are moving towards a healthy lifestyle and prefer products that provide health benefits. Therefore, the increasing health concern among consumers drives the growth of the ketogenic diet market in North America. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases has led to an increased demand for the ketogenic diet. While most of the population in North America is becoming physically active, the obesity endemic is still a common concern that leads to chronic cardiovascular diseases (CVD), high blood pressure, and cholesterol. As per NHANES (National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey) 2015 to 2016, 39.6% of US adults and 18.5% of the youth were accounted as being obese, whereas 7.7% of adults and 5.6% of youth had a critical obesity problem. Various research has proved that ketogenic dieting for children with epilepsy has helped to keep the children out of surgery and reduce their medication for years. Therefore, increasing concerns for obesity in the US and Canada is helping the ketogenic diet market to grow.

The List of Companies

1. Ample Foods

2. Ancient Nutrition

3. Danone S.A

4. Keto And Company

5. Know Brainer Foods

6. Love Good Fats

7. Nestle S.A

8. Perfect Keto

9. Pruvit Ventures, Inc

10. Zenwise Health

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006281/

The ketogenic diet market on the basis of the distribution channel is categorized into hypermarket and supermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, others. The convenience stores segment dominated the global ketogenic diet market. Moreover, the specialty stores segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period. Specialty stores are the stores that aim and focus on selling only a specific type of products. Like in the case of the ketogenic diet, the specialty stores will focus only on either food and beverages, snacks, dairy products, and other ketogenic products. These type of stores do not involve the sales of all types of products like in the case of hypermarkets and supermarkets. This specificity of products sales proves to be a guiding factor to the consumers who are focused on buying only a specific type of product.



The global ketogenic diet market by geography is segmented into six regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The North America region is expected to account for the largest share of the global ketogenic diet market in 2018, followed by Europe. In addition the, United States and Canada are the two key countries in the North America region which are expected to significantly drive the ketogenic diet market and also expected to continue its dominance in terms of CAGR throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006281/

Table of Content

Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Ketogenic diet Market By Product Type

1.3.2 Global Ketogenic diet Market By Distribution Channel

1.3.3 Global Ketogenic Diet Market By Geography

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Ketogenic Diet Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Growth Opportunities in Ketogenic Diet Market 2019-2027 | Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition , Danone S.A, Keto And Company, Know Brainer Foods, Love Good Fats , Nestle S.A