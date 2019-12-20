1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market 2019 Report examines the manufacturing status, size, share, trends, progression opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2022. This report also offers data on patterns, improvements, target industry sectors, limits and advancements. Furthermore, this research report classifies the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Global “1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market” provides complete attention on major industry drivers, opportunities, challenges, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market report study shows current market scenario with SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of new entrants.

Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market is projected to grow at a “CAGR of10.8% withmarket size will grow by 117.3 kilotons"during the forecast period 2019-2022.

1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Overview:



1,3 propanediol is an organic compound. It is mainly used in the production of polymers. It is used in several applications such as manufacturing PTT, polyurethane, personal care products, and detergents.The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The growing polyester applications across various industries is driving the global 1,3-propanediol market. Polyester is used in several industries, owing to its versatility, low price, and recyclability. Moreover, polyester prepared using 1,3-propanediol provides superior impact resistance and flexibility as compared with polyester that does not contain 1,3-propanediol. Hence, the increasing application of polyesters using 1,3-propanediol is driving the market.

Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Top Manufacturers of 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Report Are:

DuPont Tate and Lyle Bio Products

Metabolic Explorer

TCI Chemicals

and Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial.

Market Dynamics of Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market:

Market Driver

Growing polyester applications across various industries

Market Challenge

Lack of awareness of environment-friendly products

Market Trend

Increasing biodiesel production

For a full dynamics, detailed list, view our report

1,3-propanediol market segmentation based on application:

PTT

Polyurethane

Personal care and detergents

Others

PTT was the largest application segment of the global 1,3-propanediol market in 2017. The market share of this segment will increase further, and it will continue to dominate the market throughout the next five years.

1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Report Includes:

Changing consumption pattern between individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market to understand the revenue, and growth factors in these areas.

Precise Year-on-Year growth rate of the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market.

Important trends, including exclusive technologies, industry drivers and affecting factors of market

Important Regions Covered in the 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

North America accounted for the largest 1,3-propanediol market share in 2017. This region will witness an increase in its market share and remain the market leader for the next five years. This is because of the increasing use of PTT in the region, for various purposes such as textile, carpet, and coatings.

List of Exhibits in 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Report:

Exhibit 01: Product offerings

Exhibit 02: Impact of drivers

Exhibit 03: Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 04: Key countries in each region

Exhibit 05: Global Market shares by geographies 2019

Exhibit 06: Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market shares by geographies 2022

Exhibit 07: Geographical segmentation by revenue 2019

And Continued…

Some Major Point Cover in this 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Report are: -

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market in 2022?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles of 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market?

Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers

Who are the key vendors in 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market space? Business Overview by Gross Margin and Market Share, Type and Applications

What are the 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market?

Detailed TOC of 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Report 2019-2022:

Table of Contents:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

PTT Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Polyurethane Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Personal care and detergents Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application



PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Europe Market size and forecast 2017-2022

ROW Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity



PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Production of bio-based 1,3 propanediol from renewable raw materials

Increasing biodiesel production

Augmented investment in RandD of PDO



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

