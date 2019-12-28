HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 110 pages on title 'Global Machine Intelligence Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) and important players such as IBM (United States) , Google (United States) , Brighterion Inc. (United States) , Microsoft (United States) , NVIDIA (United States) , Next IT Corporation (United States) , Intel (United States) , Facebook (United States) , Metamind (United States) , Tute Genomics (United States) and AWS (United States).



Summary

Market Overview:



Global Machine Intelligence Market is significantly rising as rising adoption of Cloud-based application and services and growing big data. Machine Intelligent is also known as artificial intelligence. AI is a complex technology requiring the implementation of sophisticated algorithms, AI-based systems require deployment and integration, and support and maintenance services. Also, most companies that manufacture and develop AI-based systems and related software provide both online and offline support, depending on the application. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM (United States) , Google (United States) , Brighterion Inc. (United States) , Microsoft (United States) , NVIDIA (United States) , Next IT Corporation (United States) , Intel (United States) , Facebook (United States) , Metamind (United States) , Tute Genomics (United States) and AWS (United States).



Market Drivers

Rising Adoption of IOT and AI Advancement in Machine

Development in big data

Growing demand for intelligent virtual assistants

Enhance operational efficiency of machine intelligence in the manufacturing industry



Challenges

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

The irregularity of artificial intelligence algorithms



Opportunities

Adoption of AI to improve Customer Service





Target Audience:



Semiconductor companies , Technology providers , Universities and research organizations , System integrators , AI solution providers , AI platform providers , Cloud service providers , AI system providers and Investors and venture capitalists



The following are the major objectives of the study

- To define, describe, and forecast the Global Machine Intelligence market on the basis of product [Artificial Neural Network , Digital Assistance System , Embedded System , Expert System and Automated Robotic System] , application [Deep Learning , Smart Robots , Image Recognition , Digital Personal Assistant , Querying Method , Language Processing , Gesture Control , Video Analysis , Speech Recognition , Context Aware Processing and Cyber Security], key regions and end user

- To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

- To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

- Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

- To provide market size for various segments of the Machine Intelligence market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

- To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Machine Intelligence industry

- To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market



Available Customization:



Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase



Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.









