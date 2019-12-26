Potash Fertilizers Market report provides a comprehensive landscape of the business, correct market estimates and forecast split by product, application, technology, region and end-use. with growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, analysis & media, international Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. This report focuses on Professional Global Potash Fertilizers Market 2020-2024 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.

Potassium is the third major plant and crop nutrient after nitrogen and phosphorus. Potash is important for agriculture because it improves water retention, yield, nutrient value, taste, color, texture and disease resistance of food crops. It has wide application to fruit and vegetables, rice, wheat and other grains, sugar, corn, soybeans, palm oil and cotton, all of which benefit from the nutrient’s quality-enhancing properties.

Yara International

Agrium

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan

Eurochem Group

Mosaic Company

JSC Belaruskali

Helm

Israel Chemicals

SQM

Borealis

Sinofert

K+S Aktiengesellschaft.

Potash Fertilizers Market Segment by Type covers:

Potassium chloride

Sulfate of Potash (SOP)

Potassium nitrate

Others

Potash Fertilizers Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Cereals and grains

Oilseeds and pulses

Fruits and vegetables

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of thePotash Fertilizers MarketReport:

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2017; this can be attributed to the high population in the region leading to an increased demand for food grains and growth in awareness among farmers about the efficient use of land through fertilizers. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2018 to 2023 due to increase in consumption of vegetable crops that require potash fertilizers for maintaining their potassium content, which also fuels the growth of the potassium fertilizers market in the region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the marketgrowth rateof Potash Fertilizers market?

What are thekey factors drivingthe Global Potash Fertilizers market?

Who are thekey manufacturersin Potash Fertilizers market space?

What are themarket opportunities, market risk and market overviewof the Potash Fertilizersmarket?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Potash Fertilizers market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Potash Fertilizers market?

What are the Potash Fertilizers market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Potash Fertilizersindustries?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applicationsof Potash Fertilizersmarket?

What aresales, revenue, and price analysis by regionsof Potash Fertilizers industries?

Key Benefits

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information,growth rateof Potash Fertilizers market in 2025is also explained.Additionally, type wise and application wise consumptiontables andfiguresof Potash Fertilizers marketare also given.

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Potash Fertilizers market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Potash Fertilizers market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Potash Fertilizers market.

