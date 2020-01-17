Los Angeles, CA - Jan 17, 2020 - Don’t miss out on the guts, glory and gruesome monsters: DarkMatter TV features 10 new sci-fi / horror films to watch for free this weekend.

NEW RELEASE SPOTLIGHT:

1. Rabid (1977) – directed by David Cronenberg

From the king of horror is the award winning film, Rabid, which follows a young woman who develops a taste for human blood after experimental plastic surgery. But when her victims turn into bloodthirsty zombies, there is an explosive citywide epidemic.

2. The Eye Creatures (1965) – directed by Larry Buchanan

This science fiction/horror film is so bad it’s good, and was covered by the Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K). About an unnamed countryside that is invaded by a flying saucer and its silent, shambling alien occupants. Car headlights help a teen (John Ashley) and his girlfriend save the world.

3. The Stepfather (1987) – directed by Joseph Ruben

After murdering his entire family, a man marries a widow with a teenage daughter in another town and prepares to do it all over again. A cult favorite, Tony Timpone wrote in his Fangoria book that The Stepfather is an underrated favorite.

4. Horror Express (1972) – directed by Eugenio Martín

Starring former cinema star, Christopher Lee (Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, The Wicker Man), Horror Express takes place in China during 1906, following a British anthropologist who discovers a frozen prehistoric creature and must transport it to Europe by train.

5. The Hearse (1980) – directed by George Bowers

George Bowers’ supernatural horror The Hearse tells the story of a girl who is haunted by a phantom hearse, which she believes is connected to her departed aunt, a witch with a bad reputation in town.

6. The Demon (1979) – directed by Percival Rubens

This South-African slasher film shows random people who are terrorized by a malevolent man that brings their worst fears to life.

7. Scream Bloody Murder (1973) – directed by Marc B. Ray

Directed by Marc B. Ray, Scream Bloody Murder follows a disturbed boy who kills his father with his farm tractor, mangling his arm in the process. He's taken to a mental hospital where he's outfitted with a hook to replace his lost hand and, years later; he's eventually released from the asylum. He returns home to find his mother has remarried, which sets him off on a murderous rampage.

8. Nightmare in Wax (1969) – directed by Bud Townsend

The disfigured curator of a wax museum murders his enemies and then uses their bodies as exhibits in his museum.

9. Tasmanian Devils (2013) – directed by Zach Lipovsky

This beastly sci-fi follows a group of base jumpers who travel to a forbidden area to jump off of Devil’s Peak, accidentally disturbing an ancient evil protecting the lands.

10. Day of the Triffids (1963) – directed by Steve Sekely, Freddie Francis

Based on the novel of the same name by John Wyndham, this British science fiction film tells the story following an unusual meteor shower that leaves most of the human population blind. So, a merchant navy officer must find a way to conquer tall, aggressive plants, which are feeding on people and animals.

As a free streaming service available across all various devices, DarkMatter TV is available on mobiles and tablets (Google Play, Android, Apple iOS), OTT devices (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, Chromecast), Smart TVs (Samsung, Vizio, TCL, Hisense, Phillips, LG), gaming consoles (PlayStation, Xbox) and more.

About DarkMatter TV:

DarkMatter TV is an A-VOD app and Linear TV channel that is available in the U.S October 31st 2019, and available in Africa, and South East Asia Q2 2020. Founded in 2019 by TriCoast TV, DarkMatter TV features science fiction, horror, and action themed content that is expertly curated by our staff TV, film directors and festival Programmers. DarkMatter TV's operations are based at TriCoast Studios in Culver City, CA, United States.

Official app page: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1474261935

About TriCoast TV:

TriCoast TV is a premium provider of Genre content for fans worldwide. The company is also located at the TriCoast Studio facility in Culver City, Los Angeles.

Founded by: Marcy Levitas Hamilton, Strathford Hamilton and Daisy Hamilton. The curation and acquisition team is headed by Daisy Hamilton.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tricoastworldwide.com

