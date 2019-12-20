Global Pendred Syndrome Market By Treatment (Cochlear Implant, Hearing Aids, Radioactive Iodine) Route of Administration (Oral, Implantation), Diagnosis (Genetic Testing, Perchlorate Washout Test and Others End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Otolaryngologist and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Pendred syndrome Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emgerence of drugs used to treat risk associated with Pendred syndrome such as goiter and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Pendred syndrome market are Nobelpharma Co., Ltd, Sensorion, Advanced Bionics AG, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Cochlear Ltd, Sonova, GAES, Demant A/S, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd, GN Store Nord A/S, Amplifon, Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc, Elkon Pvt. Ltd, Rion Co. , Ltd, Starkey and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Sensorion received the Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the FDA to proceed with arazasetron besylate (formally known as SENS-401) for the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss. This drug is also received an Orphan Drug designation in the Europe. With this IND approval, company can initial trials on human subject and if trial successful, SENS-401 could be a safe and effective treatment options for underserved patient population.

In July 2019, Nobelpharma Co., Ltd in collaboration with Keio University is developing Rapalimus (formally known as NPC-12), for the treatment of Pendred syndrome. Rapalimus is in phase I/IIa clinical trial. If trial successful, it will be first ever approved drug for the treatment of Pendred syndrome.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Pendred syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Pendred syndrome market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation:Global Pendred Syndrome Market

By Treatment

Cochlear Implant

Hearing Aids

Radioactive Iodine

By Route of Administration

Oral

Implantation

By Diagnosis

Genetic Testing

Perchlorate Washout Test

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Otolaryngologist

Others

ByGeography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

