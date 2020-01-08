Commercial Satellite Imaging Industry 2020- Global Market Research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the Commercial Satellite Imaging Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, sections, application and Forecast 2023.

Global "Commercial Satellite Imaging Market" gives exceptional analysis of industry over the time period of 2020-2023. The analysis states all the factors affecting the growth of the Commercial Satellite Imaging market, highlighting the industry peers, growth, latest trends, market size, current and future growth analysis with up to date information.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Report are:

DigitalGlobe

Inc. ( Maxar Technologies)

Galileo Group

Inc.

Planet Labs

Inc.

Spaceknow

Inc.

SkyLab Analytics

Harris Corporation

BlackSky Global LLC

ImageSat International NV

European Space Imaging (EUSI) GmbH and UrtheCast Corp.

The commercial satellite imaging market was valued at USD 3.061 billion and is expected to reach a value of USD 5.68 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.85% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). The scope of this report is limited to the solutions offered by the various market players for natural resource management, geospatial data acquisition, security and surveillance, and disaster management, among others.

The major market drivers have been the adoption of location-based services and the reduced costs of satellite imaging solutions. Further, the technological advancements, such as the launch of GPS satellites, remote sensing technology, cloud service, and high-resolution cameras, have created numerous opportunities for the growth of the commercial satellite imaging market. However, the provision of higher resolution images through aerial imaging, when compared to satellite imagery, is expected to restrict the market growth.

Geospatial Data Acquisition and Mapping To Hold The Largest Market Share

As of 2019, Geospatial data acquisition and mapping application accounted for the largest market share in the global CSI market. The growth of this application is attributed to the increased utilization of satellite imagery for the selection of construction sites, 3D modelling of excavation areas, route planning, and monitoring of infrastructural projects, among others. Convergence of the geospatial technologies (such as GIS, location-based services, remote sensing, navigation models, and other visualization models) has enabled new forms of data visualization models, which have greatly enhanced the user-experience and enabled the end-users to interact with the models in innate ways, by making the use of multiple components. These components include hues, markers, and heat maps. Also, the recent trends in integration and convergence of geospatial technologies, such as the advent of new business models that are aimed at leveraging the demand for geospatial information, and increased application of geospatial data acquisition in city and town planning, are shaping the commercial satellite imaging market space. For instance, Tableau, a global leader in visualizations, has improved its data preparation tool and is working to add natural language processing, geospatial analytics and mapping, and other capabilities to its software.

United States To Hold The Largest Market Share

Being an early adopter and leader in space technology for imaging applications across various end-user verticals, the United States dominates the market. The country boasts of a highly advanced and developed market landscape buoyed by government organizations, such as NASA. The United States is one of the highest spending countries on aerospace and defense. Also, the country has been a forerunner in adopting technologies to address environmental concerns, through the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The country invested around USD 1.42 trillion to combat climate change and carbon emissions, through effective imaging and GIS. The government’s emphasis on owning a state-of-the-art technology and equipment for the use in the industry proves to be instrumental in driving the adoption rate of satellite-based imaging techniques. With the increasing number of natural disasters, such as Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Matthew, Great Smoky Mountains wildfires, and Louisiana floods, it is imperative for the country to adopt monitoring and disaster management solutions. However, high costs and licensing issues remain the major constraints impeding the market growth in this region.

Key Developments in the Market

October 2019 DigitalGlobe Inc. migrated its entire 100-petabyte imagery library to Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company aims to utilize the AWS’ suite of machine learning capabilities, including the newly released Amazon SageMaker, to build, train, and deploy machine learning applications. The acquisition is aimed at building machine learning models that extract data from satellite imagery library, in order to provide detailed business insights to their customers.

October 2019 DigitalGlobe was acquired by Maxar Technologies for about USD 2.4 billion. This acquisition is aimed at leveraging Maxar’s diversified revenue base, core businesses, and expand opportunities for the future growth.

Market Players: DIGITALGLOBE, INC. ( MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES), GALILEO GROUP, INC., PLANET LABS, INC., SPACEKNOW, INC., SKYLAB ANALYTICS, HARRIS CORPORATION, BLACKSKY GLOBAL LLC, IMAGESAT INTERNATIONAL NV, EUROPEAN SPACE IMAGING (EUSI) GMBH AND URTHECAST CORP, amongst others.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

2. Research Scope and Methodology

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers



4.2.1 Growing Adoption of Location Based Services

4.2.2 Reduced Cost of Satellite Imaging Solutions

4.3 Market Restraints



4.3.1 High Cost and Licensing Issues

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5. Technology Snapshot

6. Segmentation By Application

6.1 Geospatial Data Acquisition and Mapping

6.2 Natural Resource Management

6.3 Surveillance and Security

6.4 Conservation and Research

6.5 Construction and Development

6.6 Disaster Management

6.7 Defense and Intelligence

6.8 Others

7. Segmentation By End-user Vertical

7.1 Government

7.2 Construction

7.3 Transportation and Logistics

7.4 Military and Defense

7.5 Energy

7.6 Forestry and Agriculture

7.7 Others

8. Segmentation By Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Latin America

8.5 Middle East and Africa

9. Key Vendor Profiles

9.1 DigitalGlobe, Inc.

9.2 Galileo Group, Inc.

9.3 Planet Labs, Inc.

9.4 Spaceknow, Inc.

9.5 SkyLab Analytics

9.6 Harris Corporation

9.7 BlackSky Global LLC

9.8 ImageSat International NV

9.9 European Space Imaging (EUSI) GmbH

9.10 UrtheCast Corp.

10. Investment Analysis

11. Future of the Market

