The contours of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market have been notably shaped by the evolving regulatory and compliance landscape. The changing dynamic has been underpinning the initiatives by drug makers, propelling the incorporation of new APIs in their kitty. Growing demands for novel therapies especially for cancer and chronic diseases are expanding scope of the revenue generation in the API market.

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) in several parts of the world has spurred the demand for new APIs. A favourable regulatory ecosystem in developed countries has engendered the demands for new APIs. In recent years, sizable growth opportunities have come from the demand for APIs in drug makers targeting neurological disorders, CVD, and metabolic disorders. The most prominent share is likely to come from the CVD segment. Rapid pace of research has fuelled the use of APIs toward developing efficacious drug formulations. This is a notable factor bolstering the prospects in the API market.

Research on Therapies for Chronic Diseases Spur Demands

Several of the aforementioned trends are prominent in North America. The regional market has presented copious opportunities to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Meanwhile, rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure and rising elderly populations in numerous developing economies have repositioned the interest of key drug makers. Of all, they have in recent years witnessed several revenues streams in Asia Pacific. Low cost of production might catapult the region to become major manufacturing hub in the API market.

Growing popularity of combination therapies for managing a range of chronic conditions has spurred the API market to tread on new growth trajectories. In this regard, the adoption of artificial intelligence tools in drug making has helped them try out plethora of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Furthermore, strides made in precision medicine for chronic disease management has unlocked a new potential in the API market.

Technological Advances for Optimizing Drug Development Procedure Expands Horizon

The need for optimizing drug development procedure has stimulated technological advancements. The advent of new technologies such as in lyophilization, process control, powder handling, and continuous flow chemistry play crucial role in boosting the growth expansion of the API market. The growing adoption of automated process control solutions plays a crucial role in the evolution of the market. Rapid uptake of such solutions in biopharmaceutical manufacturing applications is expanding the potential of API development. For instance, the adoption of new gene editing methods has enabled API manufacturers to test new mammalian cell candidate products.

Pharmaceutical companies in developing economies are keen on adopting new technologies in drug making, thus boosting the API market. Another case in point is the uptake of new gene-editing technology in the development of new biologics.

Hover, in several emerging markets, the prospects in the API market has been shaped by changing drug price control policies. National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) and the Drug Price Control Order have come out with new regulations that tend to promote API development. However, drug markets may find many regulations that cap the prices of essential drugs unfavourable.

Nevertheless, growing investments in biosimilar and biopharmaceuticals in numerous developing and developed countries around the world are creating new, lucrative avenues for market players. This has resulted in the proliferation of biosimilar drugs, underpinning the lucrativeness in the API market. In this regard, contract development and manufacturing organisations are sizably investing in single-use production capacity for large molecule APIs. This is fuelling the growth momentum of the API market.

The competitive landscape in the API market is expected to be shaped by the growing numbers of strategic mergers and acquisitions pursued by top players. This has helped them fortify their positions especially in developed markets. Further, the landscape is characterized by presence of barriers to entry since it is considered by many drug makers as capital intensive to thrive in the API market.

