Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) are products that are sold rapidly & at a relatively low cost. These are non-durable goods like packaged foods, beverages, toiletries, over-the-counter drugs, as well as other consumables. Packaging used for FMCG goods is called as FMCG Packaging. It includes primary as well as secondary packaging. Packaging allows effective communication between the brand owners & consumers through logos, colors, images, product information, & graphics. The prominent products in the market comprise standup pouches, laminated pouches, zipper pouches, cling film, BOPP bags, as well as extrusion laminates among other products. The growing demand from the e-commerce industry is likely to impel the market growth over the near future.



Amcor Limited (Australia), Ball Corporation (United States), Crown Holdings Incorporated (United States), Tetra Pak (Switzerland), Sonoco Products Company (United States), Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan), Huhtamäki Oy (Finland), Ardagh Group (Ireland), Berry Global, Inc. (United States) and ITC Limited (India).



Market Drivers

Rising Demand from Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industries

Rapidly Increasing Demand for Fresh & High-Quality Food Products

Increasing Adoption of Hygienic Food Packaging

Market Trend

Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging Products

Restraints

High Investment Costs

Strict Government Regulations Regarding Food Safety

Opportunities

Growing Demand from developing nations such as China and India

Innovations in FMCG Packaging

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global FMCG Packaging Market research report include SWOT analysis.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of FMCG Packaging Market: Flexible Packaging, Paper-Based Packaging, Rigid Plastic Packaging, Other



Key Applications/end-users of Global FMCG Packaging Market: Food and Beverages Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Personal Care Industry, Others



End-Products: Laminate Pouch, Zipper Pouch, Stand Pouch, Cling Film, BOPP Bags, Printing Bags, Extrusion Laminates, Glass Jars, Others

Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

FMCG Packaging Materials: Paper, Plastic, Metal, Glass, Others (Textiles and Wood)

The regional analysis of Global FMCG Packaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global FMCG Packaging Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the FMCG Packaging market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the FMCG Packaging Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the FMCG Packaging

Chapter 4: Presenting the FMCG Packaging Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the FMCG Packaging market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, FMCG Packaging Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



