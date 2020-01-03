Cardiometabolic Disease Market growth by Top International Players are Cardax, Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Allergan, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AstraZeneca Forecast to 2026

The rise in prevalence of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the global cardiometallic disease market, predicts Fortune Business Insights in their recent study. The study is named “Cardiometabolic Disease Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Treatment (Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ace) Inhibitors, Diuretics, Glucophage), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) Geography Forecast till 2026.”

Fortune Business Insights finds the ACE inhibitors segment to account for the largest share in the market. This is because of the implementation of ACE inhibitors for treating people with heart failure or hypertension. Again, due to the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes, the demand for ACE inhibitors is more and is likely to remain so in the coming years.

Some of the leading companies in the global Cardiometabolic Disease Market are

Cardax, Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Bayer AG

Allergan

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

AstraZeneca

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Boost Market

Due to the rising incidences of cardiovascular problems worldwide, the demand for cardiometabolic drugs is increasing by the day. This demand is more in developing countries as compared to the already developed ones owing to the availability of skilled professionals. Such demands are likely to bode well for the global cardiometallic disease market in the coming years.

Other factors boosting the market are increasing geriatric and bariatric population and further increasing risk of cardiovascular diseases in them. This need for treating such patients is increasing the demand for cardiovascular devices and thus, boosts the global cardiometabolic market in the long run.

Companies Expanding Geographical Reach to Walk Ahead in Competition

The global market for cardiometabolic disease is currently dominated by Europe and North America on account of availability of skilled professionals, and presence of large number of market players in the regions. However, Asia Pacific will witness faster growth in the forecast duration due to the increasing number of healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about cardiac problems and their therapeutic measures.

Major market vendors are putting efforts to expand their business geographically, especially in developing nations. This will not only provide better medical aid to people in the developing nations but also provide great scope for growth in the market. Other strategies adopted by market vendors are merger and acquisition, and huge investments in research and development. Some of the players operating in the global cardiometabolic disease market are Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Allergan, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bayer AG, Cardax, Inc.

