Nike

Digitsole Smartshoe

Powerlace Technology

PUMA

Power Laces, LLC

Self-tying shoes(also known asself-lacingorpower laces) are designed to automatically tighten once the user puts them on.

The self-tying shoes market research report states that based on application, the fitness and athletics segment will account for major shares of the self-tying shoes market throughout the forecast period. The growing need for product functionality and advent of fitness activities will drive the adoption of self-tying shoes for this application segment in the US.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Self-tying Shoes in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Self-tying Shoes Market Segment by Type covers:

Rechargeable

Non-Rechargeable

Self-tying Shoes Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Fitness and Athletics

Physically Challenged

Other

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents

Market Overview

1.1 Self-tying Shoes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Self-tying Shoes Market Analysis by Regions

4 Global Self-tying Shoes Market Competition, by Manufacturer

5 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Continued…

