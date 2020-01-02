Global Automotive Power Electronics Market Report Analyses size of market is expected to grow over time in terms of Demand, supply, Revenue etc. The report also analyses driving forces behind the growth and popularity, industry peers and their Strategic, key geographical regions, influencing Factors and forecast till 2020- 2023.

Global "Automotive Power Electronics Market" (2020), Industry Research Report is an in-depth study on the current state of the Global Automotive Power Electronics industry. This report studies Global Automotive Power Electronics in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions and forecast to 2023.

Get a sample copy of the report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12343984

TopManufacturersListed inthe Automotive Power Electronics Market Report are:

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Abb Ltd

Microsemi Corporation

Freescale Semiconductor

Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing Company Limited (Tsmc)

Texas Instruments

Inc.

Stmicroelectronics Nv

Rockwell Automation

Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Fairchild Semiconductor International

Inc.

Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

Kongsberg Automotive

Microchip Technology

Toshiba

Gan Systems

Inc

Integration of advanced driver assistance, safety and convenience systems in almost all automotive vehicles will be the major factor boosting the demand for automotive power electronics. In addition, the increase in sale of electric and hybrid vehicles will considerably help the market to grow over the forecast period. Hybrid electric vehicles have already gathered a huge momentum globally, especially from the European and North American countries. This popularity of hybrid technology will help the growth of power electronics market to a reasonable extent. The dominance of electrics and electronics in these vehicles will constitute the bulk of the share in automotive power electronics market.

Incorporating electrical components and replacing the conventional mechanical and hydraulic loads in the powertrain will help to improve efficiency in the vehicle by about 20%. The use of power electronics in powertrain systems for better engine propulsion, like that in controlling the engine parts or for transmission and controls, will be a major trend in the market during the forecast period. The adoption of electronics in powertrain systems will be more applicable in electric vehicle concepts hybrid (HEV) and pure (EV) with increased efforts by the regional governments and environmental agencies to lower emission levels.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by device type, application and geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world). Among the different types of automotive power electronics applications, body electronics accounts for the majority, followed by safety and convenience systems. Powertrain and emission control are some of the other major power electronics applications in an automotive. The demand for lightweight multi-portable devices will help to drive the growth of advanced power electronics significantly. Growing demand for passenger and light commercial vehicles from developing economies such as China, India and the Latin American countries (Brazil and Mexico) will help to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Global economic uncertainty and a declining growth rate in production will pose a hindrance to the automotive electronics market.

Key Industry Players :

Enquire beforePurchasingthis report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12343984

Reasons to Purchase the Automotive Power Electronics Market Report:

- The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Buy this report (Price4250USD for single user license) at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12343984

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Assumptions

2.4 Econometric Forecast Model

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Findings Of The Study

5. Market Overview And Technology Trends

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Technology Trends

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat Of Substitute Products/Services

5.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.2 Restraints

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Value And Supply Chain Analysis

6. Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Device Type

6.1 Power Ic

6.2 Power Modules

6.3 Power Discrete

6.4 Others

7. Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Application Type

7.1 Body Electronics

7.2 Powertrain

7.3 Safety And Convenience

7.4 Others

8. Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Ice

8.2 Hybrid Vehicles

8.3 Pure Electric Vehicles

8.4 Others

9. Global Adas Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Introduction

9.1.2 US

9.1.3 Canada

9.1.4 Mexico

9.1.5 Others

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Introduction

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 UK

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Italy

9.2.6 Spain

9.2.7 Russia

9.2.8 Others

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 Introduction

9.3.2 China

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 India

9.3.5 Australia

9.3.6 South Korea

9.3.7 Others

9.4 Middle East And Africa

9.4.1 Introduction

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Saudi Arabia

9.4.4 South Africa

9.4.5 Others

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Introduction

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Argentina

9.5.4 Others

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Key Players And Developments

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation

11.2 Abb Ltd

11.3 Microsemi Corporation

11.4 Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

11.5 Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing Company Limited (Tsmc)

11.6 Texas Instruments, Inc.

11.7 Stmicroelectronics Nv

11.8 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

11.9 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

11.10 Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc.

11.11 Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

11.12 Kongsberg Automotive

11.13 Microchip Technology

11.14 Toshiba

11.15 Gan Systems, Inc

12. Future Outlook Of The Market

13. Disclaimer

About us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email:[email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807/UK +44 203 239 8187

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Automotive Power Electronics Market Size, Share 2020: Industry Analysis by Business Growth, Key Manufacturers, Production Overview, Trends, Supply Demand, Growth, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2023