Contrast Injectors System Market Introduction

Contrast injectors systems are used to inject contrast media to improve blood perfusion in tissues along with better visualization using computed tomography, X-ray, magnetic resonance, and other imaging systems. Contrast injector systems provide simultaneous injecting of contrast media and imaging protocol. These systems are user-friendly and can easily be customized according to requirement. Contrast injectors allow real time monitoring of needle tip pressure and help in needle tip placement for improved administration of contrast media.

The globalcontrast injector systems marketis driven by increase in incidence of chronic diseases, rise in health care expenditure in developing countries such as India, increasing product launches, and increase in adoption of expansion strategies such as alliances with regional players to strengthen their geographical presence through mergers and acquisitions and strategic collaboration. However, high cost of systems and risk factors associated with contrast media are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global contrast injector systems market during the forecast period.

Contrast Injector Systems Market Competitive Landscape

Guerbet Group

The company was founded in 1926 and headquartered in Villepinte, France. Guerbet is research oriented pharmaceutical company specialized in medical imaging products and contrast media business. The company offers wide range of contrast media for MRI, CT and X-ray and interventional radiology, along with an array of related medical devices and contrast injector systems.

Guerbet Group has a strong distribution network, with presence in more than 80 countries along with nine manufacturing sites. In 2018, Guerbet Group generated nearly 50% of revenue from EMEA. Increase in use of minimally invasive image-guided procedures is expected to assist Guerbet Group to increase market position in Europe. On November 2018, Guerbet announced CE mark approval for OptiVantage a multi-use injector designed for injecting contrast agents used in X-ray. The new system comprises of syringes and disposables

Bracco S.p.A

Established in 1927, Bracco Imaging S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Bracco Group. Bracco Imaging is headquartered in Milan, Italy. The Bracco Group functions in four business segments namely; Imaging, ACIST Medical Systems, Pharma and Healthcare Services. Bracco Imaging provides wide range of products and solutions including contrast media, radiopharmaceuticals and contrast injectors. The company has presence in more than 90 countries throughout the world through strategic collaboration such as distribution agreements.

Medtron AG

Medtron AG is a Germany-based medical technology company. The company offers a wide array of medical imaging products and services including syringes, automatic filling systems, diagnostic consumables and contrast medium injectors for computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging and angiography.

Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1939, Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd. is a Japan-based medical equipment company engaged in the research and development, design, manufacture and sale of contrast injector systems; medical, surgical, ophthalmic, and veterinary instruments; and various other diagnostic consumables. The company also offers device installation and maintenance services for its contrast injector systems.

SINOMDT

SINOMDT is one of oldest and well-known manufacturers of contrast media injector in China. SINOMDT CT injector are commercialized in more than 40 countries throughout the world and has annual sales of over 600 units. In china the company has more than 50% market share in the Contrast media injector installation.

Some of the other key players operating in the global Contrast Injector Systems Market with significant developments include Merit Medical Systems, Bayer AG, GE Healthcare, Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd., ulrich GmbH and Co.KG, and Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd.

Contrast Injector Systems Market Dynamics

New Product launch to drive the Growth of Contrast Injector Systems

Increasing demand for highly efficient contrast injector systems for better visualization during diagnosis through computed tomography, X-ray, magnetic resonance, and other imaging systems. This increasing demand has led to increase in research and development of novel products which in turn is anticipated to drive the global contrast injector systems market during the forecast period. For instance, in November 23, 2017, Guerbet Group, a specialist in contrast products and solutions for medical imaging, announced the launch of Contrast and Care for radiology centers. The new product launch is expected to expand Guerbet’s portfolio of digital solutions.

Increasing adoption of expansion strategies from major manufacturers to strengthen their geographical positioning

Increasing demand has also resulted in adoption of expansion strategies from foreign manufactures to expand their geographical presence to reduce cost of manufacturing and expand their product offering in newer geographies. For instance, For instance, on May 22, 2018, Bracco Imaging S.p.A entered into a collaborative agreement with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd. to start new research and development in China. The agreement focuses on the potential use of Bracco micro-bubbles technology platform for development of cancer therapeutics.

Adverse reactions linked with contrast media can restrain market growth

Adverse reactions linked with the use of contrast media can vary from mild physical reaction to severe life threatening situations. Most common reaction linked with contrast media comprises of mild nausea, vomiting and rashes. Severe reactions that can lead to death in patient comprises of air embolism and extravasations. For instance, according to a few research studies, reported incidence of intravenous (IV) contrast media extravasation with respect to CT power injectors ranged from around 0.1% to 0.9%. Therefore, high risk of adverse reactions associated with the use of contrast media can act as a limiting factor for the global contrast injector systems market during the forecast period

