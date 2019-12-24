The global affective computing market segmentation can be done depending on factors such as technical analysis, software analysis, hardware analysis, vertical analysis, and geographical analysis.

Affective Computing Market: End-User Applications such as E-learning, Gaming and Telehealth to Drive Tangible Growth

Affective computing is witnessing raging adoption across diverse end-user applications such as telemedicine, e-learning and online courses as well as customer relationship and customer relations. Affective computing is facilitated with advanced camera and sensor technologies to augment deep learning and cognitive understanding. These market highlights have been extracted from Adroit Market Research's recent report compilation titled, 'Global Affective Computing Market by Opportunities, Trends and Competitive Analysis, Forecast 2019-25'.

Get further insights @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1243

Affective computing in essence is the process of systematic data compilation of visible expressions across humans in terms of gestures, facial expressions and voice modulations. This elaborate data compilation is orchestrated by advanced AI and cognitive intelligence tools to adequately facilitate a transparent interface between computers and human beings to strike a suitable response to consumer psyche.

Large scale adoption of wearable devices is slated to reckon improved investment returns in affective computing market. Additionally, advances in gamification are further expected to enhance growth potential in affective computing market in foreseeable future.

On the back of relentless spurt in fraudulent transactions and ineffective security platforms, identity verification is one of the most forefront adopters of affective computing technologies to keep hacking and security breach instances at bay.

The software segment is expected to account for the highest market share in the year 2019

The rising requirement to capture consumer personality and behavior, the demand for software platforms for the delivery of the effective learning tools across educational institutes as well as the highest growing usage of the supportive tools for medical sectors are some of the significant factors which have fuelled the software service providers to provide effective computing software platforms. In addition to this, the increasing virtualization among several industries and the acceptance of cloud computing is boosting the demand for software-enabled affective computing services in a huge number of regions.

Read more details @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/affective-computing-market

Rising Applications in different Domains Boosting the Growth of the Global Affective Computing Market

The huge numbers of applications among the technology have been increasing at a rapid pace across several domains. In addition, various companies such as Disney have been utilizing algorithms named FVAEs (factorized Variational Autoencoders) to address the audience's reaction to several movie characters. On the other hand, video games are being developed to offer gamers with an improved gaming experience by gauging gamers’ emotions while playing the game. In addition, the adoption of such technologies is anticipated to help teenagers to develop social-emotions in the case of autism-based diseases. However, a huge number of treatments have been offered for such children that are also likely to drive the overall growth of the global affective computing market during the forecast period.

Global Affective Computing Market Segmentation

The global affective computing market segmentation can be done depending on factors such as technical analysis, software analysis, hardware analysis, vertical analysis, and geographical analysis. In terms of technical analysis, the market is fragmented into touch-less and touch-based. According to the software analysis, the global affective computing market is segregated into gesture recognition, speech recognition, facial features extraction, enterprise software, and analytical software. In terms of hardware analysis, the market is sub-divided into cameras, sensors, storage devices and processors, and many others. According to the vertical analysis, the global affective computing market is divided into government, BFSI, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, defense, retail, healthcare, automotive, and others.

In terms of geographical regions, the global affective computing market is segregated into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Out of these, the North American market for affective computing is expected to account for the highest market share across the world, due to the adoption of affective computing across the healthcare industries to monitor patients. Thus, the patient emotions are communicated by three mediums such as the audio, face, as well as body gestures that will aid in identifying the current condition or situation of the patient. Likewise, the medical devices are also connected with voice assistant and empathic which can alter or uplift negative emotions. Unpleasant stressful conditions, frustration, irritation, and depression have an intensely negative effect on human health. Hence, the utilization of affective computing across the regional healthcare sector is expected to boost the affective computing market.

Competitive Landscape of the Global Affective Computing Market

The global affective computing market is recently dominated by the few service providers along with their technological advancements in Artificial Intelligence technology. In addition to this, the global affective computing market is hugely competitive in nature as well as the leading service providers with their significant share across the market are highly concentrating on extending their market footprint across several regions by leveraging on several strategic programs to grow the profitability as well as market share. Some of the major service providers operating in the global affective computing market are CroudEmotion Ltd., Affective Inc., nViso AI, Kairos AR, Inc., Apple, Inc., Elliptic Labs, Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd., Google Inc., IBM Corp., Eyesight Technologies, Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Microsoft Corp., and many others.

Key Market Movements

An increasing the number of technological advancements is one of the major factors hugely contributing to the growth of the global affective computing market.

The growing adoption of advanced electronic devices is also another significant factor responsible for the development of the affective computing market.

The rising number of industries using affective computing technology to know consumer reaction is also contributing to the progress of this market.

Key Market Deliverables

This report offers an extensive analysis of the affective computing market as well as current and future market trends.

The report covers in-depth information about the major market drivers, restraints, market opportunities, and their influence on the global market is also offered in the report.

The report is designed with the help of Porter's Five Forces analysis that defines the potency of suppliers as well as buyers operating across the affective computing market.

This report offers a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the affective computing market over the forecast period to understand the market potential.

In addition, the report provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation along with every region with the help of their share in the market.

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/1243

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Affective Computing Market Size 2020-2026 Latest Technologies, Deployment, Potential Applications, Competitive Landscape, Business Revenue & Valuable Insights