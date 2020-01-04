The term cannabis is used to define a product of the Cannabis sativa plant that is bred for its potent, sticky glands that are known as trichomes. Cannabis is a naturally growing herb that has been used to treat health conditions and are also used in perfumes, soaps, candles. Cannabis oils are extracts from cannabis plants. The Cannabis plant have the same 100 or so active ingredients, but the balance of compounds depends on the specific plants the oil comes from. The two main active substances in cannabis plants are cannabidiol (CBD) and delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Cannabis Oil Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Cannabis Oil Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.



Major Players in This Report Include,

v (Netherlands), Cura Cannabis Solutions (United States), Isodiol International (Canada), Medical Marijuana (United States), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), K.I.N.D. Concentrates (United States), Halo (United States), Whistler Cannabis Co. (Canada) and Aphria Inc. (Canada)

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Cannabis Oil Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The regional analysis of Global Cannabis Oil Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Market Trend

Legalization of Cannabis for Medicinal and Recreational Activities

Market Drivers

High Acceptance of Cannabis for Medical Purposes

Growing Demand for Cannabis Oil

Opportunities

Growing Investments made for the Production of Cannabis Oil

Restraints

Availability of Low Yield

Challenges

Lack of Harvesting Innovations and Processing Facilities

Strict Government Regulations in Some Countries

Type (Organic, Non-Organic), Application (Recreational, Medical), Components (Cannabidiol (CBD), Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC))

The Global Cannabis Oil Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.



Table of Content

Global Cannabis Oil Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Cannabis Oil Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Cannabis Oil Market Forecast

