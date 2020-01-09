To provide information on competitive landscape, this report includes detailed profiles of Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market key players. For each player, product details, capacity, price, cost, gross and revenue numbers are given. Their contact information is provided for better understanding.

Chemical Management Services (CMS) is a business model in which a customer purchases chemical services rather than just chemicals. These services can encompass all aspects of the chemical management lifecycle including: procurement, delivery/distribution, inventory, use (including chemical substitute research), collection, monitoring/reporting, training, treatment, disposal, information technology, and even process efficiency improvements; each of which poses its own costs and risks. Under CMS, the service provider is compensated based on the quality and quantity of services provided that reduce chemical lifecycle costs, risks, and environmental impacts, not on the volume of chemical sold. Therefore the service provider has the same objective as their customer: to reduce chemical use and cost. Both participants achieve bottom line benefits through reduced chemical use, cost, and waste.

Haas TCM

PPG Industries

KMG Chemicals

Henkel

ChemicoMays

BP

Quaker Chemical

EWIE Co

Intertek

Chemcept

CiDRA

Aviall

SECOA BV

Air Liquid

Houghton

Sitehawk

3E

Procurement

Delivery/Distribution

Inventory

Use

Other

Automotive

Air Transport

Electronics

Heavy Equipment

Food and Pharmaceutical

Steel and others

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

Although CMS is currently being considered by large, well-funded institutions, it is highly likely this approach could be applied in smaller colleges and research facilities. The same challenges and drivers for considering CMS apply in the smaller institutions. It is likely the CMS model will need to be adapted for smaller educational institutions to accommodate their lower chemical throughput. However, the needs are essentially the same for large and small educational institutions, so there is an opportunity for economies of scale for CMS providers to serve both. Finally, it will be important to demonstrate success of the CMS model in larger institutions to effectively appeal to smaller educational institutions.

USA is the largest region for the consumption of CMS, accounting for 67.67% of global CMS revenue, and it is also the developed region to offer the management service. Then Europe is the second largest place with advanced CMS. As Asia is the emerging market, many countries have realized the advantages of CMS, and then the demand for CMS will be expanded. And while there are both more CMS providers and more CMS customers in 2016 than there were in 2011, the value of the market is very nearly the same, reflecting both the volume loss of existing customer business and the reduction of contract values.

Major Companies in CMS and Management Services focused on their Local Market, and just few larger companies operating globally.

With the Increase in Labor Cost, Energy Cost, the cost of laundry in emerging countries is rising, and with the low research capacity, the major CMS and service is still concentrated in developed countries.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are optimistic about this area; in the future there will be more new investments enter the field, especially in Asia.

The global Chemical Management Services (CMS) market is valued at 3310 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5050 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Chemical Management Services (CMS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Chemical Management Services (CMS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Chemical Management Services (CMS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

