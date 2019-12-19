Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Telehealth Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Telehealth Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Telehealth. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherland), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (United States), Tunstall Healthcare (United Kingdom), Care Innovations (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Medvivo Group Ltd. (United Kingdom), GlobalMedia Group, LLC (United States), Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd. (Israel) and AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc. (United States).

Telehealth Market Definition: Telehealth refers to the remote delivery medium of health care services to a patient through technology. Recently Use of telehealth has been rapidly increased. For instance, according to the study published by Fair Health in 2018 use of non-hospital based provider to patient telehealth accounted for 84 percent of the total telehealth claim lines. Further, technological advancement in the healthcare industry and rising healthcare spending in the developing economies propelling market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of wearable technology and the increasing number of patients with chronic diseases expected to drive the demand for telehealth over the forecasted period.

Recent Industry Highlights:

22nd July 2019, Anthem, the health insurance company enters into a partnership with K Health, Inc. provider of smart health management solutions to launch a new co-branded AI-driven triage and symptom checker app for Anthem members. This app will help to determine potential diagnosis and text with doctors for medical advice.

Some of the other players that are also part of study are FAIR Health (United States), American Well (United States), InTouch Health (United States) and Vidyo Inc. (United States). The Global Telehealth market is gaining huge competition due to involvement of United States companies that constantly invest in research & development to meet market expectation with new innovation.

Market Scope Overview: by Mode of Delivery (Web-Based, Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Component (Hardware (Monitors, Medical Peripheral Devices), Software (Integrated Software, Standalone Software), Services (Remote Monitoring, Real-Time Interactions, Store-And-Forward Consultations)), End User (Providers, Payers, Patients, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Telehealth Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Telehealth market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Telehealth Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Telehealth

Chapter 4: Presenting the Telehealth Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Telehealth market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Telehealth Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Telehealth Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

