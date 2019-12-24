Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market in these regions, from 2018 to 2025, covering Global Market By Type (Hydrolases, Oxidoreductases , lyases, isomerases, Transferases),By Application (Food & Beverages, Cleaning Agents, Agriculture & Feed, Biofuel Production, Biopharmaceuticals ) and By Geography.

The Global Biocatalysis and Biocatalysts Market is expected to reach 114.41 kilo ton by 2025, from 110.64 in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The global biocatalysis and biocatalysts market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries.



These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market. Some of the major players in the global biocatalysis and biocatalysts are



· Novozymes ,



· Reuters,



· Codexis ,



· Chr. Hansen A/S,



· Amano Enzyme Inc ,



· DuPont,



· Biosyntha Technology Ltd.,



· The Soufflet Group,



· Biocatalysts,



· Piramal Enterprises Ltd,



Others: Royal DSM N.V., BASF SE , AB Enzymes, Dyadic International Inc., Prozomix Limited, evoxx technologies gmbh, C-Tech Innovation Ltd, Ingenza Ltd. , Kable, VTU Technology,bio prodict, among others.



Some of the frequently used biocatalysts are lyases, isomerases, hydrolases, transferases and oxidoreductases. For instance, amylases and proteases are utilized for saccharification and starch liquefaction in starch processing and biofuel industry. In 2011, Prozomix Limited launched a biocatalysts device that emphases on developing high quality product to customers which comprises novel panels of advanced biocatalysts and targets towards the enzymatic organic chemistry. Each panel consist of different divergent such as chiral enzymatic transformations by bioinformatics approach, biophysical properties afforded by Nature, which provides effectively samples with the high range of specificities.



Market Segmentation: Global Biocatalysis and Biocatalysts Market



· The global biocatalysis and biocatalysts market is segmented based on type, application and geographical segments.



· Based on type, the global biocatalysis and biocatalysts market is segmented into hydrolases, oxidoreductases, transferases, and others.



· On the basis of application, the global biocatalysis and biocatalysts market is classified into food and beverages, cleaning agents, agriculture and feed, biofuel production, biopharmaceuticals, and others.



· Based on geography, the global biocatalysis and biocatalysts market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.



· Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.



Major Market Drivers and Restraints:



· Innovation in biocatalysis technology.



· Diffusion of biocatalysis in emerging end-use Industries.



· Giving awareness of environmentally friendly products.



· Increasing capacity of customer to spend.



· Advent of competitor technology.



· For certain application less regulation.



