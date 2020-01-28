New York, January 28, 2020: The global Guar Gum market is expected to exceed more than US$ 1.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.5% in the given forecast period.

The global Guar Gum market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Guar Gum market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Guar gum or guaran is fabricated from beans and utilized in varied industries due to its thickening and stabilizing properties. The seeds are de-husked, screened and processed acquire product. It's produced as free flowing and off-white powder and classed as galactomannan. These are polysaccharide, comprises of sugar sucrose and mannose and solubility on top of algarroba bean gum. These are utilized in explosives trade and mixed with nitroglycerine and nitrate to produce waterproofing agent. Additional it amplifies sheet formation and folding for printing and expected to boost guar gum market.

Major restraint for gum market is emergence of gluten free substitutes like plantain fiber and chia seeds. It's lost its luster with oversupply and reduced demand in recent years. Further, decrease in oil value has affected its demand with reduced oil & gas exploration activities globally.

Market Insights

The global Guar Gum market is segregated on the basis of Function as Thickening, Gelling, Binding, and Friction Reducing. Based on Grade the global Guar Gum market is segmented in Food-Grade, Industrial-Grade, and Pharmaceutical-Grade. Based on End-User Industry the global Guar Gum market is segmented in Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Paper Manufacturing, Mining & Explosives, Sauces & Dressings, and Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics.

Competitive Rivalry

Cargill , E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company , Shree Ram Industries , Ingredion Incorporated , Ashland Inc. , Vikas WSP Ltd. , Hindustan Gums and Chemical Limited , Dabur India Ltd , India Glycols Ltd , Neelkanth Polymers , and others are among the major players in the global Guar Gum market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Guar Gum Market has been segmented as below:

Guar Gum Market, By Function this market is segmented on the basis of Thickening, Gelling, Binding and Friction Reducing. Guar Gum Market, By Grade this market is segmented on the basis of Food-Grade, Industrial-Grade and Pharmaceutical-Grade. Guar Gum Market, By End-User Industry this market is segmented on the basis of Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Paper Manufacturing, Mining & Explosives, Sauces & Dressings and Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics. Guar Gum Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Guar Gum Market, By Company this market is segmented on the basis of Cargill, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Shree Ram Industries, Ingredion Incorporated, Ashland Inc., Vikas WSP Ltd., Hindustan Gums and Chemical Limited, Dabur India Ltd, India Glycols Ltd and Neelkanth Polymers.

The report covers:

Global Guar Gum market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Guar Gum market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Guar Gum market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Guar Gum market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

