Global Children's Footwear Market research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis The Global Children's Footwear market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Global “Children's Footwear Market” research report 2020 is a professional study on the current state of Children's Footwear Industry. The report serves key information about the industry, current situation and upcoming market condition, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The study reveals the market trends and the size of each separate segment within the market. The focused study uncovers the major aspects like drivers, restraints, on industry development patterns, scope, qualities, shortcomings, and openings.

The Global Children's Footwear market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of almost 4% with revenue USD 8.65 billion” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 3.28%" by the end of 2024.

About Children's Footwear Market:

Children's Footwear Market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of children’s footwear in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as better pricing strategies and broader product assortments will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global children’s footwear market report looks at factors such as product premiumization led by design and material innovation, rise in demand for children's designer footwear, and decline in infant mortality rate. However, the presence of counterfeit products, a decline in global birth rate, and stringent government regulations for procuring raw materials such as leather may hamper the growth of the children’s footwear industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Children's Footwear Industry:

Driver: Rise In Demand For Children’S Designer Footwear



Trends: Introduction Of Smart Shoes



Challenges: Presence Of Counterfeit Products



The rise in demand for children’s designer footwear



Consumers are gradually preferring aesthetics of materials such as leather, textiles, and synthetics and are willing to pay a premium price. Children’s footwear products such as shoes, sandals, and boots that are launched under exclusive designer labels attract consumers across the world. Moreover, the increasing number of fashion shows, trade exhibitions, and trade fairs are encouraging manufacturers of designer footwear collections to design and launch new products. Thus, the launch of exclusive designer footwear made of high-quality materials will lead to the expansion of the global children’s footwear market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Introduction of smart shoes



The global children’s footwear market has witnessed an increase in the demand for smart shoes since its introduction five years ago. This is mainly attributed to factors such as the adoption of smart products and accessories among children, increasing participation in sports, growing concerns about fitness from an early age, and engagement in fitness and sports activities. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL:

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Some Key Players of Global Children's Footwear Market Are:

adidas AG

ASICS Corp.

Crocs Retail LLC

Dolce and Gabbana Srl

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Skechers USA Inc.

and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Children's Footwear market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Children's Footwear Market by means of region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Children's Footwear market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global children’s footwear market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading children’s footwear manufacturers, that include adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Crocs Retail LLC, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Also, the children’s footwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

