Isoprene Monomer or 2-methyl-1, 3-butadiene, is a common organic compound with the formula CH2=C(CH3)CH=CH2. In its pure form, it is a colorless volatile liquid.

The Isoprene Monomer industry concentration is high; there are no more than 20 manufacturers that take the majority share in the whole industry, and mainly distributed in Europe, US and Japan. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Russia and United States such as Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Sibur, Synthez-Kauchuk and Goodyear Chemical.Most company have one or two plants, usually in domestic area. Also, there are international companies set up factories in other countries too, such as Shell has a plant in United States. Many companies developed their own production line to produce market products such as synthetic rubber, rather than sale Isoprene Monomer to other companies.All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Many companies developed their own technology to produce Isoprene Monomer. Russia companies like Togliattikauchuk applies Dehydrogenation method, due to the low production of natural rubber. C5 fraction extraction method is usually applied by American and Chinese companies, which is also related to the petroleum refinery situation in these areas. For the past 5 years, some Chinese manufacturers have deeply researched about the technology of producing Isoprene Monomer, to meet the increasing demand in rubber industry in domestic area since 2010. The production of Isoprene Monomer is increasing in the past years, while the price of Isoprene Monomer is in fluctuation. The price of Isoprene monomer is forecasted to increase at rate of 1%~3%, due to the increasing of crude oil price and tightening of natural rubber supply in the coming years. As the application of Isoprene Monomer is increasing in both synthetic rubber industry and fine chemical industry, the demand of Isoprene Monomer would increase continuously in the future, and the increase would be more modest.

According to this study, over the next five years the Isoprene Monomer market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3120 million by 2024, from US$ 2330 million in 2019.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Sibur

Synthez-Kauchuk

Shell

JSR

Goodyear Chemical

Kuraray

ZEON CORPORATION

SINOPEC

Jinhai Chenguang

Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material

Shandong Yuhuang Chemical

Kaixin

Yikesi

Yuangang Petrochemical

Isoprene MonomerProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Isoprene Monomer consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Isoprene Monomer market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Isoprene Monomer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Isoprene Monomer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Isoprene Monomer marketis primarily split into:

Polymerization Grade

Chemical Grade

By the end users/application, Isoprene Monomer marketreport coversthe following segments:

IR

SIS

IIR

Fine Chemicals

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

2020-2024 Global Isoprene Monomer Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Isoprene Monomer Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Isoprene Monomer Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Isoprene Monomer Segment by Type

2.3 Isoprene Monomer Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Isoprene Monomer Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Isoprene Monomer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Isoprene Monomer Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Isoprene Monomer Segment by Application

2.5 Isoprene Monomer Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Isoprene Monomer Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Isoprene Monomer Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Isoprene Monomer Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)



3 Global Isoprene Monomer by Players

3.1 Global Isoprene Monomer Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Isoprene Monomer Sales by Players (2016-2019)

3.1.2 Global Isoprene Monomer Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2019)

3.2 Global Isoprene Monomer Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Isoprene Monomer Revenue by Players (2016-2019)

3.2.2 Global Isoprene Monomer Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2019)

3.3 Global Isoprene Monomer Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Isoprene Monomer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Isoprene Monomer Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Isoprene Monomer Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion



4 Isoprene Monomer by Regions

4.1 Isoprene Monomer by Regions

4.1.1 Global Isoprene Monomer Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Isoprene Monomer Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Isoprene Monomer Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Isoprene Monomer Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Isoprene Monomer Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East and Africa Isoprene Monomer Consumption Growth



5 Americas

5.1 Americas Isoprene Monomer Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Isoprene Monomer Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Isoprene Monomer Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Isoprene Monomer Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Isoprene Monomer Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries



6 APAC

6.1 APAC Isoprene Monomer Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Isoprene Monomer Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Isoprene Monomer Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Isoprene Monomer Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Isoprene Monomer Consumption by Application

And Many More…

