Water Dispenser or water cooler is connected to the mains and provide an instant supply of not only chilled water but also boiling hot and hot water. They are generally broken up in two categories: bottleless and bottled Water Dispenser. Bottleless or plumbed in Water Dispenser are hooked up to a water supply, while bottled Water Dispenser require delivery (or self-pick-up) of water in large bottles from vendors.

Water Dispensers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 1730 million US$ in 2024, from 1630 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Water Dispensers Market Segment by Type covers:

Bottled Water Cooler

Cooler Connected to the Mains

Water Dispensers Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Household

Commercial



Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of the Water Dispensers MarketReport:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) in the regions of US and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers). Increasing of commercial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on home use, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) will drive growth in United States and Europe markets. However, China still account for the biggest market share in the world. Global ly, the Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Midea, Angel, Qinyuan, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 68.02% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the Global Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) industry because of their market share and the lower cost of the raw material and labor.The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.The worldwide market for Water Dispensers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 1730 million US$ in 2024, from 1630 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.This report focuses on the Water Dispensers in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information,growth rateof Water Dispensers market in 2025is also explained.Additionally, type wise and application wise consumptiontables andfiguresof Water Dispensers marketare also given.

