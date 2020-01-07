The Hot Runners Market was valued at USD 2.38 Billion in the year 2018 and is anticipated to be worth USD 4.08 Billion by 2026. Furthermore, the market is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 7.0% between 2019 and 2026.

As per the report titled“Hot Runners Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Open Gate Hot Runner, Valve Gate Hot Runner), By Industry (Consumer Goods, Medical, Packaging, Automotive, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” .The hot runner market size is anticipated to increase owing to the rising demand from other industries such as medical, consumer goods, packaging, and others. As per the report, the packaging industry exhibited a share of 23.2% in 2018 and is likely to expand in the market in the forecast years.

As per current hot runner technology market trends, the valve gate hot runner segment is expected to lead the market owing to its cost-effectiveness. As per the industry, automotive is expected to emerge dominant owing to the rising preference towards lightweight vehicles among consumers worldwide.

Barnes Group announced the acquisition of one of the best suppliers of hot runner systems called Gammaflux. The company initiated this acquisition to expand its product portfolio of injection molding. Several manufacturers are planning to join hands with local players to expand their geographical reach and strengthen their market position. Such initiatives are expected to drive the global hot runner systems market.

Affluent E-commerce Industry to Drive Market in Asia Pacific

In 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 955.2 Million and is projected to lead the global hot runner market over the projected horizon. Increasing consumption of packaging and sustainable goods, along with the rise in the manufacturing industry, will drive the market in this region. The flourishing e-commerce industry is another factor responsible for the robust growth of the market in Asia Pacific. In 2018, e-commerce sales in this region were valued at USD 649 Billion. In addition to this, the rising adoption of technologically-advanced packaging techniques will further encourage growth in the market. For instance, now packaging is done with the help of radio-frequency identification to track movement and location of inventory. These factors are contributing to the growth of the market. Among countries, China manufacturers the highest number of hot runner system, which as a result, will increase the sales of these runners in the region.

Some of the players are mentioned in GlobalHot Runners Market -

Milacron

Barnes Group

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd

Incoe

Gunther

EWIKON

Synventive

THERMOPLAY S.p.A

Scope of theHot Runners MarketResearch Report -

1. By Type

Open Gate Hot Runner

Valve Gate Hot Runner

2. By Industry

Consumer Goods

Medical

Packaging

Automotive

Others (Transportation, etc.)

3. By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

