A new service is helping website owners and E-commerce to build a relationship and trust with their customers and potential customers with a Trust Seal. Xtrust is a brand-new service that provides a set of widgets that measures the information trust level for website owners.

Marketing experts have said the easiest way to build trust with a customer and to make an e-commerce site more trustworthy is to add a trust seal. A trust seal added to a website can attract new customers and generate more sales than those that don’t have a trust badge. That is the service that Xtrust provides.

Xtrust, which is a free service provides website owners with a Trust Seal based on customer reviews. The widgets can be set up within minutes, which means potential customers can see the trust level within hours. The more trust a website shows, the more customers they can gain.

When asked why website owners should use Xtrust, a spokesman for the company replied: “You should use our service to show your customers/visitors of your website the trust level to information placed on your website by the collection of the reviews.”

Forbes, one of the best-known publications in the world published an article about Trust Seals. The article stated that during the research of shoppers' behavior online they found that 88% of shoppers said they only bought from sites that had a trust seal. 70% said they canceled their order when they could not discover a Trust Seal. The survey found that Trust Seals are important to commercial websites, and now, thanks to Xtrust, gaining a trust seal is free.

