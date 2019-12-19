Key Segments Covered in Fillings & Toppings Market Report Flavor are Fruits, Vanilla, Chocolate, Caramel and Others

Rising Focus towards the presentation of food items by FandB companies to attract consumers is a factor driving the global fillings and toppings market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Fillings and Toppings Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Creams, Fruits and Nuts, Syrups, Pastes and Variegates, Fondants, Others), By Flavor (Fruits, Vanilla, Chocolate, Caramel, Others), By Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Rising demand for confectionery and bakery products is predicted to aid the growth of the global fillings and toppings market.

Collaboration of Hershey and Kraft Heinz to Launch New Topping Products Will Enable Growth

Kraft Heinz, an American food company partnered with Hershey, largest chocolate manufacturing company to launch Hershey’sMilk Chocolate andReese’sPeanut Butter Cup Dairy Whipped Toppings. Hershey’sMilk Chocolate andReese’sPeanut Butter Cup Dairy Whipped Toppings offers a touch of sweetness to beverages like hot chocolate or coffee, offering flavours for the whole family.

The launch of the new toppings by Hershey and Kraft Heinz is predicted to support the growth of the global fillings and toppings shares owing to flavors that are made with 100% real cream from cows and not treated with rBST growth hormone. Furthermore, the launch of bacon topping products by market key players is also likely to aid global fillings and toppings growth.

For instance, Hormel Foods Corporation launched four new bacon topping products that include real chopped bacon, single-serve real bacon bits, cherrywood real bacon crumbles, and pecan wood real bacon crumbles. The launch of vegan and plant-based topping products is also expected to contribute to the global fillings and toppings market growth. For instance, Truwhip, an US-based food toppings producer launched a non-GMO, vegan whipped topping. The company’s strategy behind launching the product is to meet the dietary requirements of the population seeking vegan or plant-based options.

In addition, the surge in confectionery, dairy and bakery demand along with the rapid adoption of westernized taste and eating habits are factors that boosting the global fillings and toppings market. However, strict regulations on the commercialization of food ingredients along with high fluctuating prices of fillings and toppings raw materials are factors likely to restrict the growth of the global fillings and toppings market.

For instance, the price of cocoa, which is a primary raw material for the production of chocolate fillings, witnessed high fluctuating rates due to climatic effects as well as political reasons.

High Consumption of Fillings and Toppings Products Will Drive the European Market

Geographically, the global fillings and toppings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Presently, Europe is leading the global fillings and toppings market and is predicted to continue dominating during the forecast period.

The high consumption of fillings and toppings products by countries such as France, Germany, the U.K., and Italy, and also the presence of key companies in the region are factors predicted to enable growth In Europe.

Increasing production of confectionery and bakery products in Europe is predicted to offer huge growth opportunities for the filling and toppings market. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of westernized culture and eating habits.

The growing confectionery market in the region along with the increasing population in emerging nations such as India, Japan, and China are factors predicted to foster growth in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

