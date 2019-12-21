Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Aircraft Leasing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Aircraft Leasing Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Aircraft Leasing. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AerCap (Ireland), Air Lease Corporation (United States), BOC Aviation (Singapore), GECAS (United States), BBAM (United States), CIT Commercial Air (United States), Aviation Capital Group (United States) and Boeing Capital Corporation (United States).

Aircraft Leasing refers to a contractual agreement calling for the lessee to pay the lessor for the use of aircraft. Aircraft lease aircraft from other airline or leasing companies in order to operate aircraft smoothly without financial burden and temporary increase in capacity by buying them for more number of years.

The Global Aircraft Leasing is segmented by following Product Types: Wide Body Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Business Jets

Lease Type: Dry Leasing, Wet Leasing

Airlines: Top-Tie, Middle Credits, New Entrants, Others

Market Drivers

Advancement In Aircraft And Airport Infrastructure

Demand For Less Capital Intensive Than Cash Purchase

Increasing Number Of Air Travellers

Market Trend

Increasing Conversion Of Aircraft Into Freighters

Restraints

Less Rates Of Leasing Commercial Aircrafts

High Cost of Fleet Leasing

Stringent Government Rules And Regulation

Opportunities

Rise In Awareness For Aircraft Leasing

Challenges

Risk Of Obsolescence

Lack Of Qualified Personnel

Delay In Rental Payments

Major Market Developments:

In August 2018, Avolon, an Irish firm, has opened up shop in Dublin, Ireland. Although it caters to a large client base spanning over 160 countries, it has decided to return to its roots in Ireland, which is home to various leasing companies.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Aircraft Leasing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Aircraft Leasing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Aircraft Leasing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Aircraft Leasing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Aircraft Leasing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Aircraft Leasing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Aircraft Leasing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Aircraft Leasing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

