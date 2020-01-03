World-wide Packaging Automation Market Report (2020) gives analysis of top manufacturers, size, type and application, with earnings market share and growth rate Forecasts till 2023

Global "Packaging Automation Market"2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Packaging Automation market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Packaging Automation Market Report are:

Mitsubishi Corporation

Rockwell Automation

DE-STA-CO

Swisslog Holding AG

Emerson Industrial Automation

ULMA Packaging

ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ABB Ltd

Massman Automation Designs

LLC

Schneider Electric

Gerhard Schubert GmbH

Pricing pressure from the food and beverages industry, rising demand for complete packaging line from end users, increasing demand for modular machines, and shift in purchasing habits, are the major trends that are expected to shape the packaging automation market over the forecast period. The scope of the market covers the automation solutions for machinery that are solely used for packaging.

The trend toward less staff per line, improving labor productivity, ensuring quality, and reducing packaging and storage costs, has been driving the need for automated packaging machinery across the globe. Further, the integration of Big Data analysis, smart maintenance, and model-based engineering are providing scope for improvement. These benefits of automation in packaging, coupled with the rising demand for supply chain integration, have augmented the growth of the packaging automation market.

Focus of Manufacturers on Cost Cutting and Business Process Improvement

To remain productive and competitive, manufacturers are adopting creative and energy-efficient ways, to conserve resources, improve recycling levels, and develop new generations of materials. For example, labor rates in Chinese cities have increased dramatically over the past few years, implying that the supposed low-cost offshoring no longer makes sense, without significant investment in automation. The seamless integration of hardware and software is enabling manufacturing industries to reduce wastage, lower accident rates, and produce robust and accurate products, in an economically profitable way. These systems offer better monitoring and maintenance options, thus reducing glitches in the manufacturing process. With technologies, such as DCS, PLC, SCADA, and MES, automation equipment have become more sophisticated, and can perform more complex actions at a comparatively low operating cost. In addition, with advances in the sensor technology, these technologies have started the era of smart packaging, which results in an improvement in manufacturing processes.

North America to Hold a Major Market Share

Due to the high penetration of packaging machinery in the region, North America accounts for a significant market share. The formation of the ‘Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP)’ is an initiative undertaken by the United States, to make the industry, universities, and the federal government invest in emerging technologies. This initiative has helped the country gain a competitive edge in the global economy, by investing in packaging equipment used in the final line of production. The country also boasts of a strong export base of packaging machinery, which has contributed to its growth. Companies, like Bosch Packaging Services, have expanded their businesses by investing in various packaging sectors, such as confectionery, bakery, fresh food, frozen food, and pharmaceutical. The increasing pace of competition is forcing manufacturers to take steps, in order to reduce costs of their packaging processes, thus opting for automation.

Palletizing to Gain Prominence in the Food and Beverage Sector

Among all machinery products used in packaging, palletizers are the most preferred and beneficial for the packaging of food and beverages. Palletizing systems are used in the packaging line in industries, such as pharmaceutical, chemical, and personal care and cosmetics. Due to the simplification of multi-line palletizing with the elimination of the upstream conveyor system, robotic palletizers are gaining popularity more than conventional ones. Several loads can be built inside the robotic work envelope, which allows the arm to work on all loads at the same time, while storing partial loads in cubic form, at the floor level. The pharmaceutical sector plays a crucial role in the palletizer industry. Fully automatic palletizers are used for unattended pharmaceutical production. Due to significant investments by the companies in Europe and Asia-Pacific, the palletizers segment is expected to register healthy growth over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

Feb 2019 - ABB acquired a Spanish start-up company NUB3D, a leading innovator of digital, 3D inspection and quality-control solutions. The acquisition was aimed at expanding ABB’s portfolio in the industrial Internet of Things, and complement ABB’s ability for intelligent cloud solutions, using connected devices to generate actionable digital information for a broad range of customers.

Jul 2019 - ABB acquired BandR. The acquisition was aimed at integrating BandR with ABB’s Industrial Automation division, as the new Machine and Factory Automation global business unit, and complement the company’s offerings in PLCs, industrial PCs, servo motion products, and software and solution suites, for end-to-end digitization in automated manufacturing and processes, in plastics, packaging, food and beverage, and other end-user industries.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Factors Driving the Market

4.2.1 Focus of Manufacturers on Cost Cutting and Improving Business Processes

4.2.2 Rising Need for Supply Chain Integration

4.3 Factors Restraining the Market

4.3.1 High Initial Capital Cost

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

5. Global Packaging Automation Market - Segmentation

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Filling

5.1.2 Labelling, Decorating, and Coding

5.1.3 Case Handling

5.1.4 Bottling Line

5.1.5 Palletizing

5.1.6 Wrapping and Bundling

5.1.7 Other Solutions

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Food

5.2.2 Beverage

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Toiletries

5.2.5 Household, Industrial, and Chemicals

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 By Region

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6. Competitive Intelligence

7. Investment Analysis

8. Outlook of the Global Packaging Automation Market

