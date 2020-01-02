This Bottled Water Products Market report gives insights on several aspects including key growth factors, prospects and market phase of prime players and analysis of forecast amount from 2020 to 2025.

Bottled Water Products Market report delivers rational insights alongside historical and forecast data to benefit in better understanding of the Global Bottled Water Products Market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Bottled Water Products Market.

Bottled Water ProductsMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

PepsiCo

Coca Cola

Suntory

Unicer

Icelandic Glacial

CG Roxane

Vichy Catalan

Mountain Valley Spring

Bottled water is drinking water (e.g., well water, distilled water, mineral water, or spring water) packaged in plastic or glass water bottles. Bottled water may be carbonated or not. Sizes range from small single serving bottles to large carboys for water c

The bottled water industry is driven by the health concerns regarding drinking water. Changing lifestyles, preference for vitamin and minerals rich drinking water, and ease of handling and portability of bottled water are some of the factors driving the market. Bottled water manufacturers are introducing new products with health benefits and new flavors. It is resulting in several product launches in the bottled water market. The new products are offering functional benefits, convenience and better taste which are preferred by consumers. The growth of PET bottles sector globally has also helped in the widespread supply of bottled water, through wide network organized markets as well as several grocery and club stores. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the bottled water market in the near future.

The global Bottled Water Products market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bottled Water Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bottled Water Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Bottled Water Products in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Bottled Water Products manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Bottled Water Products Market Segment by Type covers:

Carbonated Bottle Water

Flavored Bottle Water

Still Bottle Water

Functional Bottle Water

Others

Bottled Water Products Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Retail Stores

Supermarkets

E-retailers

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the marketgrowth rateof Bottled Water Products market?

What are thekey factors drivingthe global Bottled Water Products market?

Who are thekey manufacturersin Bottled Water Products market space?

What are themarket opportunities, market risk and market overviewof the Bottled Water Productsmarket?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Bottled Water Products market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Bottled Water Products market?

What are the Bottled Water Products market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Bottled Water Productsindustries?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applicationsof Bottled Water Productsmarket?

What aresales, revenue, and price analysis by regionsof Bottled Water Products industries?

Key Benefits to purchase this report

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information,growth rateof Bottled Water Products market in 2025is also explained.Additionally, type wise and application wise consumptiontables andfiguresof Bottled Water Products marketare also given.

Table of Contents

Market Overview

1.1 Bottled Water Products Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Bottled Water Products Market Analysis by Regions

4 Global Bottled Water Products Market Competition, by Manufacturer

5 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Continued…

