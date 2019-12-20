Company Welcomes New Board Member, Thomas Barrette

Vancouver, BC - (NewMediaWire (https://www.newmediawire.com)) - December 20, 2019 - Future Farm Technologies Inc. (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting held on December 16, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

At the meeting, all resolutions were passed with the required majority as follows:

1. The number of directors were set at four (4) for the ensuing year;

2. Directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Future Farm Shareholders will be incumbents William Gildea, Craig Stanley, Scott McDermid and newly appointed Director Thomas Barrette; and

3. Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the board of directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

The Company would like to take this opportunity to welcome Tom Barrette to its Board of Directors. Mr. Barrette is an accomplished attorney and business executive with deep experience working with companies facing challenges such as sophisticated financing needs, complex strategic partnerships with multiple parties, and significant government regulation.

“Tom has been consulting with our management team for over a year now, and has become an integral part of the future of our Company,” comments William Gildea, Future Farm's CEO.

“We are excited to add Tom's business acumen and vision to the development of Future Farm, especially as we are now focusing on the hemp-derived CBD business.”

The Company would also like to thank outgoing director John Sweeney for his time and efforts while serving on the Board and wish him well in his future endeavors.

On behalf of the Board,

Future Farm Technologies Inc.

William Gildea, Chairman and CEO

About Future Farm Technologies Inc.

Future Farm Technologies is a Canadian public company that is poised to be a leading supplier of hemp-derived CBD products to meet the burgeoning demand in the U.S. and global markets. The Company's current key initiatives are the processing of its hemp crop grown in Maine, the pursuit of other hemp-related opportunities throughout the U.S. and the development of elite strains of cannabis in Canada.

Future Farm's seasoned management team brings a deep understanding of operations and agriculture with the financial and regulatory expertise needed to become an industry leader in the evolving market for CBD and related compounds.

