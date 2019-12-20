Global R410A report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of R410A market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

“R410A Market” report includes detailed profiles of key players with regional analysis and focus on opportunities and challenges faced by R410A industry. The market report clarifies market overview with definitions and classification, product types, applications and industry chain structure. The R410A market report also delivers the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type as following: Growth Rate by Applications, Global R410A Capacity, Production (K Units), Global R410A Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report-https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14087646

R410A, comprising R-32 and R-125, is the leading HFC refrigerant for replacing R-22 in positive displacement residential and light commercial air-conditioning and heat pump systems. It has higher cooling capacity and significantly higher pressure than R-22 and should be used only in systems specifically designed for R-410A.

R410A market is segmented based on product type, applications along with geographical fragmentation including the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This R410A report deals with major aspects including region-wise manufacture capacity, price, demand, supply chain, profit and loss, row material parameters and specifications, consumption, export and import details, growth rate from 2014 to 2018, and R410A market structure.

R410A Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Chemours (DuPont)

Honeywell

Mexichem

Arkema

The Linde Group

Juhua Group

Dongyue Federation

Meilan

Huaan New Material

Sinochem

Limin Chemicals

Bailian Chemical

SINOLOONG

FEY YUAN CHEMICAL

Gemeifu Chemical Industry

Xilong Group

Sanmei

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at-https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14087646

Scope of R410A Market Report:

R410A is a zeotropic HFC blend of R125 and R32. R410A is a popular product for commercial and residential air conditioning systems as an alternative to R22. At present, the major manufacturers of R410A are concentrated in Chemours (DuPont), Honeywell, Mexichem, Arkema, The Linde Group, Juhua Group, Dongyue Federation, Meilan, etc. Honeywell is the world leader, holding 12.57% production market share in 2016. And most all of manufacturers provide raw material of R32 and R125 by themselves.

In global market, the production of R410A increases from 193.09 K MT in 2012 to 238.29 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.4%. In 2016, the global R410A market is led by China, capturing about 45.63% of global R410A production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 30.48% global production share.

In application, R410A downstream is wide and recently R410A has acquired increasing significance in various fields of air-conditioning and others. R410A is the leading HFC refrigerant for replacing R-22 in positive displacement residential and light commercial air-conditioning and heat pump systems. In 2016 residential air-conditioning hold about 63.54% of global share.

The US Department of Commerce has called for anti-dumping duties of up to 210% on imports of certain HFC refrigerants from China. The amount of R410A exports to the United States is affected in 2016.

5. The price of R410A is volatile in last few years. The price decrease from 2012, but it started climbing after 2017, especially in China. The price will increase 6242 USD/MT in2017. As can be seen, the HFC blended refrigerant market is at present in a very volatile and uncertain position.

6. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, R410A production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of R410A is estimated to be 292 K MT.

The worldwide market for R410A is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 1780 million US$ in 2024, from 1520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the R410A in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

R410A Market Segmentation Analysis:

Market by Types:

Qualified Grade

Excellent Grade

Market by Application:

Industrial and Commercial Air Conditioning

Residential Air Conditioning

Others

Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License)-https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14087646

Detailed TOC of Global R410A Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 R410A Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Manufacturer 1

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 R410A Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 R410A Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Manufacturer 2

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 R410A Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 R410A Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……

3 Global R410A Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global R410A Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global R410A Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global R410A Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global R410A Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global R410A Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global R410A Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

……..

12 R410A Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global R410A Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 R410A Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 R410A Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 R410A Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

…….

Browse Full TOC Here

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

Email ID: [email protected]

Our Other Report:

-SRAM Market Report 2019: Profound Evaluation of Key Players, Drivers Initial Opportunities and Provincial Trends by 2024

-D-Biotin Market Rising with Top Companies, Market Dynamics, Advance Opportunities in 2020 and Forecast till 2026

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit R410A Market Size Report: Leading Vendors Five Forces Analysis, CAGR, Research Methodology Analysis and Forecast 2024