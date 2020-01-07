NEWS »»»
ORBIS RESEARCH announces the addition of a global detailed report on the Enterprise Mobile Devices Market to gain better insights into the global market. The report also provides 360-degree informational data about the market, including many aspects of the market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, key regional and worldwide growth opportunities.
Mobile devices used by enterprise for business. With a vast rise in mobile devices that need to be integrated with enterprise networks, mostly owing to the increasing trend of policies such as bring-your-own-device and choose-your-own-device, and diversely located workplaces and employees, the need for adopting enterprise mobility solution has become profound in the past few years.
In 2018, the global Enterprise Mobile Devices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.
This report studies the Enterprise Mobile Devices market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
BlackBerry
IBM
Microsoft
MobileIron
VMware
Citrix Systems
ManageEngine
SAP
Sophos
SOTI
HPE
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central and South America
Middle East and Africa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Smartphones
Tablets
Laptops
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)
Manufacturing
Retail
Transportation and logistics
IT and telecommunication
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Enterprise Mobile Devices in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Mobile Devices are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Raw material suppliers
Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
Commercial research and development (RandD) institutions
Importers and exporters
Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
Trade associations and industry bodies
End-use industries
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Further breakdown of Enterprise Mobile Devices market on basis of the key contributing countries.
Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.
