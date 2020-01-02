Flue and Chimney Pipes industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

The function of a chimney is to safely remove the products of combustion from a fireplace or appliance to outside of the building, without causing any danger to the occupants of the house. A chimney works because hot air rises and moves from high to low pressure. Factors such as running the appliance at a very slow rate or cold air leaking into the flue will cool the gases and affect the performance of the chimney. Flue and chimney pipes are accessories for chimney systems.

According to this study, over the next five years the Flue and Chimney Pipes market will register a 1.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 170 million by 2024, from US$ 160 million in 2019.

Flue and Chimney Pipesmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Schiedel

Selkirk

DuraVent

Ubbink Centrotherm Group

Jeremias International

Cordivari

Poujoulat

Docherty Group

SF Limited

Imperial Manufacturing Group

Mi-Flues

Olympia Chimney Supply

Shasta Vent

Security Chimneys International

Ruilun Metal Products

Flue and Chimney PipesProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Flue and Chimney Pipes consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Flue and Chimney Pipes market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Flue and Chimney Pipes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Focuses on the key global Flue and Chimney Pipes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Flue and Chimney Pipes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Flue and Chimney Pipes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Flue and Chimney Pipes marketis primarily split into:

Twin Wall Flue Pipes

Single Wall Flue Pipes

Flexible Chimney Flue Liner

Other

By the end users/application, Flue and Chimney Pipes marketreport coversthe following segments:

Standard Fireplaces

Stoves

Major Points from Table of Contents:

2020-2024 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Flue and Chimney Pipes Segment by Type

2.3 Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Flue and Chimney Pipes Segment by Application

2.5 Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)



3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes by Players

3.1 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales by Players (2016-2019)

3.1.2 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2019)

3.2 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue by Players (2016-2019)

3.2.2 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2019)

3.3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Flue and Chimney Pipes Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion



4 Flue and Chimney Pipes by Regions

4.1 Flue and Chimney Pipes by Regions

4.1.1 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East and Africa Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption Growth



5 Americas

5.1 Americas Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Flue and Chimney Pipes Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries



6 APAC

6.1 APAC Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Flue and Chimney Pipes Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Flue and Chimney Pipes Consumption by Application

And Many More…

