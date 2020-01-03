Capnography Equipment Market 2020 report covers a detailed study of the Capnography Equipment Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2026

The report is titled, “Capnography Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Capnometers, Accessories), By Technology Type (Mainstream Capnography, Side Stream Capnography), By Application Type (Cardiac Care, Procedural Sedation, Respiratory Disorder, Monitoring, Emergency and Trauma Care), By End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASC), Homecare Settings), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” According to the segmentation of the global capnography equipment market, Fortune Business Insights foresees the mainstream capnography segment to dominate the market revenue during the forecast period. This is owing to the advantages of mainstream capnography such as shorter time is taken to respond to the needs of the patient, and a higher level of accuracy in capnography devices.

Rising Cases of Respiratory Disorders to Boost Global Market

The standard of care for sedated patients is set by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO). According to the principles set by them, patient care should be uniform in all healthcare institutions and that Capnography should be performed on patients in all healthcare settings irrespective of long-term or short-term, outpatient, or urgent-care, or nursing home, and others.

Additionally, Capnography is suggested as a compulsory routine monitoring for patients in the hospital by the Society of Gastroenterology Nurses and Associates. This indicates a rise in awareness and increasing demand for Capnography equipment, thus serving as a major driver for the global Capnography equipment market.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

Masimo

Hamilton Medical

Medtronic

Smiths Group Plc. (Smiths Medical)

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nonin

Edan Instruments Inc.

Nevertheless, the rapid advancement in technology and their implementation in the medical field is also a major factor boosting the market. Such technologies include early detection of hypoventilation over pulse oximetry, detection of the patient when he stops breathing, and others. This will help increase demand for capnography in the future market.

Players operating in the global Capnography equipment market include Smiths Group Plc. (Smiths Medical), Zoe Medical, Edan Instruments Inc., Welch Allyn (A Part of Hill-Rom Holdings), Hamilton Medical, Nonin, Infinium Medical, Masimo, Medtronic, Burtons Medical Equipment, Ltd.,Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Schiller,Criticare Technologies, Inc. (A Part of Opto Circuits Limited), Drägerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, and others.

The rising importance of all-time patient monitoring and ensuring their safety during healthcare delivery is boosting the global Capnography equipment market, predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new report.

