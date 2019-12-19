Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Disposable Lighters Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Disposable Lighters Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Disposable lighters refer to a device for lighting cigars or cigarettes. It can be also used for lighting candles, stoves, fireworks, and others. Market players involved in the market are focusing on marketing strategies to promote the products and product innovation such as lighters with advanced features and attractive designs. Further, the growing online distribution channel, and the rising preference for disposable lighter expected to drive the demand for a disposable lighter over the forecasted period.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,



Société BIC S.A. (France), Tokai International Holdings, Inc. (United States), Swedishmatch (Sweden), Ningbo Xinhai (China), Zhuoye Lighter Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (China), Baide International (China), Benxi Fenghe Lighter (China), Shaodong Hefeng Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), BIC (France), Zippo (United States) and ST Dupont (France)

Market Trend

Increasing Focus on Marketing Strategy and Product Innovation

Emphasizing on Development of Child-Resistant Disposable Lighter

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand Owing To Easy Usability of Disposable Lighters

Growing Demand Form the Millennials

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Attractive and Advanced Featured Disposable Lighters

Growing Online Distribution Channel for Pocket Lighter

Restraints

Growing Incidences of Exploding Disposable Lighters

Environmental Hazards Due To Disposable of Lighters

Challenges

Emergence of Substitute Products Such As E-Cigarettes

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Disposable Lighters Market research report include SWOT analysis.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Disposable Lighters Market: Flint Lighters, Electronic Lighters, Others



Sales Channel: Modern Trade, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Mom and Pop Stores, Online retailers, Others

Component: Reservoir, Closure Caps, Flint Holding, Sparking Wheel

The regional analysis of Global Disposable Lighters Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



