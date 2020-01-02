Global Smoothies Market 2020 gives the Smoothies company profile, specifications of the product, and production figures. With the help of the statistical study, the report illustrates the complete global Smoothies market including scope, production, manufacturing value, loss/profit, Smoothies supply/demand and import/export.

Global “Smoothies Market”2020 report implement in-depth research of the industry with a focus on the current market trends future prospects. Thesmoothies market analysis considers sales from fruit-based, dairy-based, and other smoothies. Our study also finds the sales of smoothies in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2020, the fruit-based segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as popularity among health-conscious consumers in developed countries will play a significant role in the fruit-based segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global smoothies market report looks at factors such as increased rising number of smoothie outlets, increasing awareness about health benefits of smoothies, and growing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. However, fluctuating prices of fruits and vegetables, increasing competition from substitutes, and regulatory challenges may hamper the growth of the smoothies industry over the forecast period.

The global Smoothies market is valued at USD 10.14 billion by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.98% during 2020-2024. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Smoothies market based on company, product type, end-user, and key regions.

The Smoothies Market report also focuses on some of the key growth prospect, including new product launches, MandA, RandD, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and growth of the key players functioning in the market, both in terms of regional and global scale. Analysts forecast the Global Smoothies market to grow at the Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2024.

Increasing demand for organic and gluten-free smoothies

Organic smoothies are made from fruits and vegetables that are not artificially ripened or sprayed with harmful pesticides and chemicals. The rising consumer concern about the origin and quality of fruits and vegetables used in the production of smoothies is increasing the demand for organic smoothies as they are rich in mineral and antioxidant. Further, the consumption of gluten-free foods is driven by the increase in the number of people with celiac disease. An increase in the occurrences of digestive health problems, weight management issues, and the demand for nutritious food will influence the smoothie market growth. The easy availability of gluten-free food products is another major reason behind their increased consumption. Vendors are innovating products, such as smoothie bowls, to increase customer outreach. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

List of theTop Key Playersof Smoothies Market:

Barfresh Food Group Inc

Happy Planet Foods Inc

International Dairy Queen Inc

J Sainsbury Plc

Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC

PepsiCo Inc

Smoothie King Franchises Inc

The Hain Celestial Group Inc

The Coca-Cola Co

and Tropical Smoothie Cafe LLC

The scope of the report covers all the major system technologies that are currently being implemented in the global Smoothies industry. Market values are based on the end-user (public and private) based on the manufacturing of Smoothies systems. Smoothies market manufacturers place orders when they receive work orders from Smoothies market operators such as commercial, military, and others. Therefore, market numbers are derived from the end-user perspective, considering their (Smoothies market operators) orders for the Smoothies market.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing awareness about health benefits of smoothies Consumers are increasingly opting for healthy and functional FandB products that are rich in vitamins, proteins, and active digestive ingredients such as prebiotics and probiotics. This has increased the demand for smoothies as they are made primarily from fruits and vegetables and provide essential nutrients, vitamins, and trace elements. They also help detox and cleanse the body. Smoothies made of yogurt and milk are also gaining popularity due to their probiotic properties. Therefore, increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of smoothie will lead to the expansion of the global smoothies market at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Global Smoothies Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 150 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Smoothies Market by means of aregion:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Smoothies market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Research Objectives Of Smoothies Market Report:

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors that are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth prospects of the market over the forecast period.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

Country-level analysis, integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Smoothies Market.

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development over the past five years.

Comprehensive company profiles, covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the global smoothies market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smoothies manufacturers, that include Barfresh Food Group Inc., Happy Planet Foods Inc., International Dairy Queen Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC, PepsiCo Inc., Smoothie King Franchises Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., and Tropical Smoothie Cafe LLC.Also, the smoothies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Following are Key Queries of Smoothies market:

Which geographical region would have more demand for Smoothies products/services?

What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Smoothies region-wise market?

Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR and annual Smoothies growth?

What is the ongoing and estimated Smoothies market size in the upcoming years?

What is the Smoothies market possibility for long-term investment?

What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Smoothies market new players?

What are the risk and challenges involved in Smoothies suppliers?

What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Smoothies product in the coming years?

What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Smoothies market?

What are the latest trends in the regional Smoothies market and how prosperous they are?

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Smoothies market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Smoothies market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Smoothies market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2020

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Smoothies market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Smoothies market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Smoothies market by offline distribution channel

Global Smoothies market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Smoothies market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed sports merchandise market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed sports merchandise market in Americas

Licensed sports merchandise market in EMEA

Licensed sports merchandise market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

