Mobile banking is nothing but a system that is developed by financial institutions that enable consumers to manage certain financial transactions with the help of mobile. Recently, there are more than 53 ML active users across mobile banking in the United States. Recent developments in the Smartphone have completely changed the transactions scenario and currently, mobile banking is a web-enabled solution offered with the help of mobile web. In addition, mobile banking offers several beneficial services such as mobile wallets which enable financial transactions via mobiles with the POS. Increasing adoption of Smartphone, as well as growing technological advancements, is some of the majors contributing to the global mobile banking market growth.

The growing demand for self-service and customization of products and services is fueling the growth of the mobile banking market. In addition, technological advances in mobile banking, such as the provision of personalized customer service in real time via intelligent robots, the increase in the use of mobile devices allowing users to obtain instant customer support and stimulate market growth. Due to the rapid growth in the use of mobile banking services and the intensification of competition, the main players in the market have implemented time and place management functions and user-friendly interfaces for their customers. However, this has led to an increase in security issues, mainly location privacy issues.

On the other hand, a lack of consciousness about the actual features of the mobile app launched for mobile banking is often challenging its acceptance. In addition to this, a huge number of banks and companies now offer banking services to make financial transactions with the help of devices such as tablets, Smartphone, iPods, and many others. With rapidly growing digitalization, it has become the requirement of the user to make mobile banking securely, easy, and safe. This factor is also aid to contribute to the global mobile banking market growth. In addition, mobile banking may include the number of services such as content services, financial information, customer support, investment management, and others to its users. The global mobile banking market is primarily driven by massive technological advancements along with the increasing number of mobile phone users. Furthermore, security issues related to mobile banking are also one of the factors which are expected to hamper the global mobile banking market into the coming years.

The global mobile banking market segmentation is done with the help of several factors such as technology, solution, deployment, as well as geographical regions. In terms of the solution segment, the global mobile banking market is segregated into mobile banking features, mobile trading features and mobile payment features. On considering type, the market is segregated into android, IOS, as well as Windows. According to the end-user, this market is fragmented into enterprise and individual. In terms of region, the global mobile payments market is segregated into Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Among these, the Asia Pacific region will dominate the highest global mobile banking market share into the coming years. Some of the key players operating in the competitive edge of global mobile banking market include Aepona, ABSA, Comviva, C-SAM, Don River, LUUP, Google, Obopay, Sybase, eSery Global Ltd., Monitise, SunTrust, Harris Online, Vesta, Union M-Banking, Arvest, Visa, TCF and PayPal Mobile replacing services provided by MoneyGram and Western Union. Simple Finance Technology, Movencorp, Fidor Group, Pockit, N26, and Ubank are some of the major players of the global mobile banking market.

While convenience of time and place and user-friendly interfaces to facilitate banking contribute to the rapid growth of mobile banking, security is a key factor in the adoption of mobile banking. Service providers must also overcome the operability problems of handsets by developing stable applications to adapt to the various platforms currently available. The development of new innovative technologies to complement other applications on the user device is essential for this. Connectivity and network infrastructure also become a barrier to growing the user base, resulting in a poor user experience, which requires focusing on improving the overall experience by investing in the development of software, technology platforms and stable but flexible applications.

