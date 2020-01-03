Key Segments Covered in Functional Food Ingredients Market Report Type are Vitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Hydrocolloids, Essential Oils, Omega Fatty Acids, Carotenoids and more

Public health initiatives have strengthened and hence fueled the global functional food ingredients market says, Fortune Business Insights in a report titled “Functional Food Ingredients Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Hydrocolloids, Essential Oils, Omega Fatty Acids, Carotenoids), Purpose (Weight Management, Digestive Health, Cardio Health), Application (Beverages, Bakery, Dairy, Snacks) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The development and commercial aspects of functional food ingredientsare predicted to boost the global market

Some of the key companies that are present in the global functional food ingredients market are

Cargill

BASF SE

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group

Ingredion Incorporated

Beneo, and Global Specialty Ingredients (GSI).

Rise in Consumption of Healthy and Fortified Food to Drive the Growth of Functional Food Ingredients market

Fortified food items is one of the fast-growing, health-driven, and wellness food and beverage categories globally, followed by organically and naturally prepared food items. The rise in consumption of functional foods and beverages with altering consumer behavior is predicted to drive the functional food ingredients market in the forthcoming year.

Moreover, the rising demand from the persistently expanding end-use industries such as bakery, confectionery, dairy, baby food and meat products, is expected to promote market growth. The improvement in food standards has resulted in extensive RandD operations related to bioactive ingredients. The rising production capacity of companies operating in this market will also aid in its expansion.

Awareness Risks Associated with Unhealthy Lifestyle to Boost Market

The global market for functional food ingredients will witness high demand for Vitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Hydrocolloids, Essential Oils, Omega Fatty Acids, Carotenoids. The increasing demand for a wide-range of nutrient-dense diet, which include vitamins, minerals and omega fatty acids is boosting the global market.

The increasing inclination towards the consumption of protein-rich and healthy breakfast to avoid diseases, resulting from an unhealthy lifestyle, is likely to fuel the demand for amino and proteins in the forthcoming years. The use of vitamins, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, due to the rising awareness about the health benefits.

The market will witness demand for food ingredients derived from both natural and synthetic resources. The Natural segment comprises of plant, microbial and animal and is predicted to hold a major share in the global market.

The high use of natural products along with consumer priority for organic food items are driving the global market. The rising trend for the consumption of flavored and premium beverages among adolescents is predicted to escalate the demand for biotic ingredients in the beverages industry

Major Segmentation include;

By Type

Vitamins

Minerals

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Hydrocolloids

Essential Oils

Omega Fatty Acids

Carotenoids

Others

By Purpose

Weight Management

Digestive Health

Cardio Health

Others

By Application

Beverages

Bakery

Dairy

Snacks

Others

By Geography

North America to Witness High Demand for Functional Food Ingredients

According to the report, North America is expected to be at the forefront, leading the global functional food and ingredients market. The rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders and the subsequently rising demand for value added nutritional products precisely for the gym-goers and sports enthusiast are likely to boost the functional food and ingredients market in the upcoming years.

The rapid urbanization in the Asia Pacific region is steering change in the lifestyle and dietary patterns of the consumers. The fast life schedule is prompting consumers to seek packaged foods with added nutritional and physiological benefits that are primarily derived from functional food ingredients. This is one of the key factors aiding the market’s expansion in Asia Pacific.

Capacity expansion and consequent increase in the product portfolio remains one of the preferred strategies of companies operating in the global functional food ingredients market.

