Cutaneous B-cell Lymphoma Treatment Market by Top Key Players are Kite Pharma, Genentech, Inc., Novartis AG, Epizyme, Inc., NanoString Technologies, Inc., Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

The increasing prevalence of primary cutaneous B-cell lymphomas is a key factor expected to aid growth of the global cutaneous B-cell lymphoma treatment market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Cutaneous B-cell Lymphoma Treatment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Monoclonal Antibodies, Others (Corticosteroids, Interferons, etc.)), By End-user (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” Increasing RandD investments for the development of novel products is expected to contribute significantly to the global cutaneous B-cell lymphoma treatment market.

As per the report, the increasing prevalence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is expected to propel the growth of the global cutaneous B-cell lymphoma treatment market. For instance, according to an article published by NCBI in 2015, approximately 10 cases per million people every year suffer from primary cutaneous lymphomas (PCL), out of which 20-30% are primary cutaneous B-cell lymphomas (PCBCL), primary cutaneous lymphomas (PCL) are the most recurrent extra-nodal lymphomas.

The Major Companies Covered In The Global Cutaneous B-Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market Report Include:

Kite Pharma

Genentech, Inc.

Novartis AG

Epizyme, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

and other players.

Increasing Prevalence Of Primary Cutaneous B-Cell Lymphomas Will Encourage Growth

The increasing prevalence of primary cutaneous B-cell lymphomas is expected to fuel demand the treatment, which, will, in, turn aid the cutaneous B-cell lymphoma treatment market growth. The FDA approval for polatuzumab vedotin-piiq (POLIVY, Genentech, Inc.) is expected to boost the global cutaneous B-cell lymphoma treatment market shares. For instance, Genentech, Inc. received Food and Drug Administration approval for polatuzumab vedotin-piiq (POLIVY, Genentech, Inc.), a CD79b-directed antibody-drug conjugate indicated in combination with bendamustine and a rituximab product for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Moreover, The new product approvals and ongoing trials for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in developed and developing countries is expected to further accelerate the growth of the cutaneous B-cell lymphoma treatment market. For instance, Kite Pharma reported findings from two new analyses from the ZUMA-1 trial of Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

Rising RandD Investments Will Aid Growth In Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global cutaneous B-cell lymphoma treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global cutaneous B-cell lymphoma treatment market in 2018 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the rising cases of primary cutaneous B-cell lymphomas. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing research and development investments by key market players for the treatment of cutaneous B-cell lymphoma. Latin America and Middle East and Africa account for relatively lower shares and are expected to grow at a comparatively lower CAGR during the forecast period.

