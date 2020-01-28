New York, January 28, 2020: The Global Insect Repellent market is expected to exceed more than US$ 5.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7% in the given forecast period.

The global Insect Repellent market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Insect Repellent market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Growing client awareness associated with insect-borne diseases is provision the expansion of the repellant market globally. Insect repellents facilitate in protective consumers from bites from insects like mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, chiggers, and biting flies. Diseases like Zika, dengue, black vomit, malaria, and chikungunya is turning into a lot of common in various regions particularly in Southeast Asia and Pacific islands, therefore supplying the repellant market growth over the forecast timeline.

Most of the individuals choosing out of doors recreational activities like camping, trekking, adventurous sports, climbing, and those concerned in defense, and environmental research & studies choose to use repellant product to be safe from insect bites. Individuals concerned in outdoor recreational activities want protecting aids like repellant sprays/aerosol, oil & creams, coil, mat, and liquid vaporizers to stay safe from insect bites which will hurt the body. Individuals are taking a lot of precaution regarding their health and are getting aware about the utilization of protecting aids to stop insect bites which will cause hurt to the body, particularly throughout out of doors recreational activities. Health consciousness is increasing amongst the urban population across the world because the awareness concerning safety against insect bites is increasing. Moreover, the increasing acquisition rate in developing countries is aiding the agricultural population to focus a lot of on health & cleanliness. Moreover, as a result of strict government rules and therefore the toxic nature of the pesticides, lesser concentration of the active ingredients are introduced within the product, that successively reduces their overall effectiveness. This negatively impacts the repellant market globally and its impact is presently high.

The factors driving the repellant market are heating and growing incidences of mosquito-borne diseases. different factors that drive the insect repellents market are health awareness, government initiatives to manage insects and cheap price of repellents. However, the presence of artificial chemicals that cause associate degree unwell result on human health is restraining the market growth. Rising demand for plant-based repellents and increasing penetration within the untapped rural market can produce opportunities for repellant manufactures.

Market Insights

The global Insect Repellent market is segregated on the basis of Product type as Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays/Aerosol, Mats, Cream & Oil, and Others (Chalk, Powder). Based on Ingredients the global Insect Repellent market is segmented in Natural ingredients and Synthetic ingredients. Based on Distribution Channel the global Insect Repellent market is segmented in online stores, Retail Stores, and Supermarkets.

Based on Application, the global Insect Repellent market is segmented in Body-Worn Insect Repellents and Non-Body-Worn Insect Repellents.

Competitive Rivalry

Dabur International, Repel, Coghlan's Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Enesis Group, Johnson & Johnson, Quantum Health, ExOfficio LLC, Reckitt benckiser group plc, Jyothy laboratories, and others are among the major players in the global Insect Repellent market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Insect Repellent Market has been segmented as below:

The Insect Repellent Market has been segmented as below:

Insect Repellent Market, By Product type this market is segmented on the basis of Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays/Aerosol, Mats, Cream & Oil and Others (Chalk, Powder). Insect Repellent Market, By Ingredients this market is segmented on the basis of Natural ingredients and Synthetic ingredients. Insect Repellent Market, By Distribution Channel this market is segmented on the basis of Online stores, Retail Stores and Supermarkets. Insect Repellent Market, By Application this market is segmented on the basis of Body-Worn Insect Repellents and Non-Body-Worn Insect Repellents. Insect Repellent Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

