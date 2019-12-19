The global nutrition lipid market accounted to US$ 7,443.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 16,429.6 Mn by 2027.

The Nutrition Lipid Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004707/

Top 10 Company Profiles are Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Neptune wellness solutions Inc, Nordic Naturals, Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Pelagia AS, Pharma Marine AS, Polaris

The global nutrition lipid market by type has been segmented into omega-3, omega-6, medium-chain triglycerides, and others. The omega-3 nutrition lipid segment dominated the global nutrition lipid market. The market of Omega-3 is propelled by factors such as an increase in awareness among consumer regarding a healthy and balanced diet and its health benefits. Also, omega-3 supplements such as EPA and DHA lessens the risk of colon, prostate, and breast cancer. A sufficient amount of EPA reduces the risk of depression and other health-related problems. The omega-3 market for infant formula witnesses a high growth rate, in the packaged food industry, due to developments in Asian countries such as China. Growth in the global omega-3 production and an increase in its demand are the major reasons for the higher growth across the regions.

On the basis of application, the global nutrition lipid market has been segmented into dietary, supplements and Nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal nutrition, food fortification, and others. Under application segment, dietary, supplements, and Nutraceutical is the leading segment in the global nutrition lipid market. The growing importance of preventive healthcare has driven consumers to pay attention to their daily nutritional consumption. It is reflecting considerably in the uptake of dietary supplements and Nutraceutical across the globe. Dietary supplements and Nutraceutical can reduce or prevent the onset of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, cancer, diabetes, etc. As Nutraceutical products are kept with healthy ingredients, their demand is increasing, leading to a considerable rise across the regions. The growing consumer preference for high-protein diets with natural ingredients is also driving the global market for dietary supplements and Nutraceutical.

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), South America

The nutrition lipid market is emerging owing to increased awareness about the advantages of a healthy diet among the consumers and growing health concerns. The rising innovation, such as functional foods, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements, are creating growth opportunities for nutrition lipid in emerging economies. The growing infant and women nutrition markets in emerging region such as the Asia Pacific and Africa. The liberalization of foreign direct investments in the food sector are the main factors that generate opportunities for the global nutrition lipid market. Moreover, rising demand for supplements and functional foods together with growing disposable income in Asia and Africa region is expected to boost the nutrition lipid market growth over the forecast period. Also, the demand for infant foods containing omega-3 is growing in emerging regions. There is a growing awareness of the benefits of omega-3 in terms of healthy infant growth among parents in these regions. Thus, these factors are propelled to create opportunities in the market.

Order a Copy Nutrition Lipid Market Report 2019 at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004707/

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Nutrition Lipid Market Insights, New Project Investment, Potential Growth Scope and Forecast 2027